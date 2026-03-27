Where to watch Portugal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Portugal are considered one of the giants of European football. With recent successes at the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League, they have cemented their status at the top table of European football.

The country is home to exciting talent and consistently produces multiple world-class stars. None are bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rightfully regarded by many as the greatest of all time. They have a glorious past, a strong present, and are preparing for an exciting future with several wonderkids breaking through.

As Seleção das Quinas eye bigger prizes in world football, GOAL tells you everything you need to know on how to watch their next match live.

Live broadcast of Portugal matches

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream Portuguese Primeira Liga

Where to watch and live stream Portuguese Primeira LigaWhere to watch Portugal soccer games for free

Portugal appears on multiple channels thanks to their involvement in multiple tournaments like the UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League and the FIFA World Cup. However, multiple national channels like FOX, FS, ESPN and ABC are available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo, which remains your go-to destination for live streaming sports.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Portugal soccer games worldwide

Here is how you can watch Portugal soccer games worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK BBC, Prime Video, Sky Australia Stan Sport India Sony Sports Network MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

Where to watch Portugal soccer games in Portuguese

The scope for finding Portugal soccer games with Portuguese commentary might be limited in the United States. However, you can use a VPN to access platforms offering Portuguese commentary available in other parts of the world.

Where to watch Portugal soccer games in Spanish

The Spanish-speaking community will have an easier time finding Portugal games with Spanish commentary. Fubo offers you access to the Spanish-language verticals of ESPN, NBC and Fox. Other options like ViX also show select Portugal soccer games in Spanish.