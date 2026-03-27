Where to watch Poland today? Live stream & TV channels for upcoming games

The national team has competed in nine FIFA World Cups since their debut in 1938. In recent years they have had a successful spell on the international stage, reaching the top five FIFA world rankings in 2017.

Polish soccer is also renowned for its fiercely passionate crowds, dedicated fan culture and icons of the game, including Jerzy Dudek and Robert Lewandowski.

Here, GOAL is on hand to guide you through everything you need to know about where to watch the Polish national side this season.

Upcoming Poland TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Polish Ekstraklasa soccer

Where to watch Poland games for free

You can watch Poland soccer matches a number of ways, with Fubo and DIRECTV subscriptions that include ESPN3. Both these providers offer a free five-day trial, meaning you can test them out and watch the big game at no cost.

DAZN also shows games, which is as an add-on or separate subscription app to the above, as does Amazon Prime Video on specific occasions.

READ MORE: How to get a free Fubo five-day trial

Where to watch Poland games in Polish

Poland games that are broadcast with Polish language commentary are specific to the county's TVP Sport service or via Polsat Sports Premium.

Where to watch Poland worldwide

Country / Region Broadcaster Austria DAZN Belgium DAZN Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video Poland TVP Sport App

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Poland game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).