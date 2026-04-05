Direct relegation is looming ever closer for Heracles Almelo. The bottom club in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie lost 4-1 away to sc Heerenveen on Sunday and, with five games remaining, must close an eight-point gap to the currently safe sixteenth place.

Maxence Rivera appeared to have given Heerenveen the ideal start after eleven minutes at the Abe Lenstra Stadium. However, following a VAR review, the Frisian side’s left winger’s 1-0 goal was ruled out for handball.

It was Heracles, in fact, who boldly took the lead in Heerenveen. Mario Engels scored from close range into the bottom left corner. Robin Veldman’s side did not let it go and equalised through Jacob Trenskow, who scored from a measured corner by Joris van Overeem.

Heracles went into the break trailing after Marcus Linday had won a penalty. Lasse Nordas then made no mistake from the spot. Immediately after the restart, Heerenveen extended their lead to 3-1 following an own goal by Remko Pasveer. Shortly afterwards, the Heracles goalkeeper made a save on the line, but Rivera was still able to tap in the rebound to make it 4-1.

Two heavy blows for Heracles in a very short space of time. Heerenveen visibly gained confidence from the double strike and, buoyed by the home supporters, went in search of more goals. The score could have been higher, but the necessary chances were not taken.

Manager Ernest Faber made numerous substitutions in the final half-hour in an attempt to give Heracles a boost. However, a comeback was never on the cards for the bottom-of-the-table side, for whom the spectre of relegation is looming ever larger.

Pasveer spared Heracles a heavier defeat in Heerenveen with some fine saves in the closing stages. It is clear, in any case, that the club from Almelo, where Sem Scheperman hit the post, needs a miracle to avoid the drop.