Paris Saint Germain player ratings vs Marseille: Marquinhos rises to settle a fiery Classique as Kvaratskhelia struggles

The Velodrome is rarely a place for the faint of heart, and this latest instalment of France's most bitter rivalry lived up to its combustible reputation. After a cagey first half that saw both sides testing the waters without truly committing, the game ignited following the interval. PSG eventually broke the deadlock through substitute Ferran Torres, but their joy was short-lived as Angel Gomes hauled the hosts level, sending the home support into a frenzy.

However, the champions possess a certain steel that often eludes their rivals in these high-pressure moments. Just three minutes after conceding, captain Marquinhos rose highest to restore the lead, a blow from which Marseille never truly recovered. The dismissal of Timothy Weah late on only compounded the misery for the hosts, leaving Luis Enrique’s men to celebrate a hard-fought victory that reinforces their domestic dominance.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvey Safonov - 6/10

A relatively quiet evening for the Russian shot-stopper, who was largely protected by his back four. He could do little to prevent Gomes' equaliser in the 72nd minute but remained composed under the high ball, recording three saves as PSG dominated the shot count.

Willian Pacho - 7/10

The summer recruit looked entirely at home in the heat of a Classique. He was aggressive in the duel and vital to a defensive unit that limited Marseille to just four shots on target despite the hostile atmosphere.

Marquinhos - 8/10

A captain's performance in every sense. Not only did he lead the line with his usual authority, but he popped up with the winning goal in the 75th minute, meeting a set-piece with a clinical header just moments after the team had conceded.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10

Deployed in a hybrid role that often saw him tucking in from the right, the youngster showed maturity beyond his years. His energy was crucial in tracking the overlapping runs of the Marseille wing-backs.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

A typically industrious performance on the left flank before being replaced late on. He received a yellow card in the 39th minute for a tactical foul but provided his usual outlet for transition before Beraldo took his place.

Midfield

Joao Neves - 7/10

The heartbeat of the PSG midfield. Neves dictated the tempo with 323 team passes recorded overall, ensuring the visitors enjoyed 61% of the ball. His ability to recycle possession under pressure was top-tier.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

A tidy if somewhat unspectacular evening for the Spaniard. He linked play well during his 65 minutes on the pitch before Luis Enrique opted for the fresh legs of Akliouche to chase the opening goal.

Vitinha - 7/10

Always looking for the killer pass, Vitinha was the creative spark in the central third. He helped PSG rack up an impressive 31 total shots, constantly probing the Marseille low block.

Attack

Desire Doue - 7/10

The young attacker was a constant thorn in Marseille's side. It was his vision that provided the assist for Ferran Torres' opening goal in the 66th minute, capping off a performance full of flair and directness.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

A night of 'what ifs' for the Frenchman. He terrified the Marseille full-backs with his pace but lacked the final product on several occasions before being withdrawn in the final ten minutes.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 5/10

A difficult evening for the Georgian, who struggled to find space in a crowded final third. He was hooked before the hour mark in what was a tactical shift that ultimately paid dividends for the visitors.

Substitutes & Manager

Ferran Torres - 8/10

The ultimate super-sub. Introduced in the 59th minute, he needed just seven minutes to find the back of the net, finishing coolly from Doue's pass to break the deadlock.

Maghnes Akliouche - 6/10

Came on for Ruiz in the 65th minute and added a different dimension to the midfield as the game stretched in the final stages.

Mika Godts - N/A

A late introduction for Dembele to see out the result.

Lucas Beraldo - N/A

Brought on for Mendes in the 79th minute to shore up the defence following the winning goal.

Luis Enrique - 8/10

The manager got his substitutions spot on. Recognising the game was stale, his introduction of Ferran Torres changed the momentum entirely, and his side showed great character to score immediately after conceding the equaliser.