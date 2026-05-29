The new Major League Soccer season continues this weekend on its new official home Apple TV.

Major League Soccer has completely overhauled its broadcasting playbook. In a massive win for soccer fans and sports cord-cutters alike, Apple permanently retired the standalone "MLS Season Pass" subscription model. Moving forward, the entire live MLS package has been,seamlessly integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost.

Whether you are trying to follow global icon Lionel Messi in Miami, watch your hometown club battle for the Supporters' Shield, or catch the high-stakes drama of the MLS Cup Playoffs, finding the action is easier—and cheaper—than ever before. Here is everything you need to know to get set up and unlock the ultimate pitch- side viewing experience right from your Apple TV app.

How much is an Apple TV subscription?

As of early 2026, the standard price for an Apple TV subscription in the United States is $12.99 per month.

For viewers who plan to keep the service long-term, there is an annual option available for $99.99 per year, which offers significant savings compared to paying monthly.

Where to watch MLS with Spanish commentary

The games available on national channels like FOX or FS1 are available with Spanish commentary on FOX Deportes. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with MLS with Spanish commentary.

Where to watch MLS around the world

Apple TV is the exclusive source of MLS around the world. With an MLS Season Pass, you can watch the league from anywhere around the world.