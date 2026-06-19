Today's game between USA and Australia will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch USA vs Australia live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. French-language coverage is available on RDS and through the RDS Apps. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States and Australia meet at Seattle Stadium in a Group D fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides. Mauricio Pochettino's team arrive as group leaders, buoyed by a strong opening performance, while Tony Popovic's Socceroos come to the Pacific Northwest with a win already banked and a point to prove.

The buildup has been anything but routine. A single word — "layup," used by a former USMNT pundit to describe Australia — ignited a week of transatlantic back-and-forth that has given this game a sharper edge than most group-stage fixtures manage. Harry Kewell has weighed in, Landon Donovan has taken shots at Popovic, and Australian goalkeeper Matt Ryan made his feelings clear in characteristically blunt fashion.

For the Americans, the noise has been something to block out. Tim Weah urged his teammates to respect the Socceroos and focus on the bigger picture. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter captured the squad's mood more directly: "We're America, we don't take sh*t."

The U.S. arrive off the back of a convincing 4-1 opening win over Paraguay, a result that drew real praise and raised genuine questions about how good this team might be. Folarin Balogun was sharp, Christian Pulisic pulled strings, and Gio Reyna delivered a moment of genuine brilliance with a finish that changed the conversation around him. Pulisic's fitness has been the main talking point of the week, though he remains in the projected lineup.

Australia opened with a 2-0 win over Türkiye in Vancouver — a clean-sheet result that showed Popovic's side are organised, direct, and capable of making life difficult. Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure offer pace on the break, and the Socceroos will not be arriving in Seattle to sit back.

There is personal history to factor in as well. The two sides met in a physical October 2025 friendly that left Pulisic nursing a knock — a game that set a combative tone neither camp has forgotten.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch USA vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name a familiar XI, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back line of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Alex Freeman. Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams are projected in midfield, with Christian Pulisic supporting Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest in attack. Pulisic's fitness has been the dominant talking point of the week — the American star has been managing a knock, though he remains in the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Tony Popovic is set to go with Patrick Beach in goal, protected by Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, and Harry Souttar across the back four. Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, and Connor Metcalfe are named in midfield, with Paul Okon-Engstler, Nestory Irankunda, and Mohamed Toure leading the attack. Australia also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off. Further updates will be added closer to the start.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT head into this fixture with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, a result that set a strong tone for the tournament. Prior to that, they fell 1-2 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly, having beaten Senegal 3-2 the week before. The Americans have scored 10 goals across those five games but conceded eight, reflecting a side capable of attacking output while still finding defensive consistency.

Australia arrive in better recent shape, posting three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Türkiye in the World Cup group stage on June 14, following a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a friendly. The Socceroos beat Curacao 5-1 in March and edged Cameroon 1-0 in the same international window, with their only defeat in this run a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Australia have kept two clean sheets across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Australia

Australia 1 - 3 USA 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The two sides have met twice in the available record, with the United States winning both. The most recent encounter came in a friendly on October 15, 2025, where the U.S. won 2-1 at home — a physical game that left its mark on both squads. Before that, Australia hosted the Americans in June 2010 and lost 3-1. Across these two meetings, the U.S. have scored five goals and conceded two.

Standings

In Group D, the United States currently sit top of the table, with Australia in second place heading into this second round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: