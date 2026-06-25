World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and USA will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Türkiye vs USA are listed below. Canadian viewers can watch live on TSN1 or stream via TSN+, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

Türkiye and the United States meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood in the final Group D fixture of the 2026 World Cup. It is a game of sharply contrasting fortunes — one side celebrating, the other already heading home.

The United States have already won Group D. Back-to-back wins over Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) secured their place in the Round of 32 before this match arrived, and Mauricio Pochettino's side will finish top regardless of the result. The question now is not whether they advance, but in what shape they arrive.

For Türkiye, the picture is far bleaker. Vincenzo Montella's side were eliminated after matchday two, having lost to both Australia and Paraguay. Their long-awaited World Cup return — their first since missing the 2022 tournament — has ended without a single goal scored in the group stage.

The Americans will rotate heavily. Pochettino has confirmed that four yellow-carded players — Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson — will not start, with the manager protecting them ahead of the knockout rounds. Christian Pulisic, who missed the Australia game with a reaggravated calf injury, has returned to training and could feature if Pochettino chooses to ease him back in.

Balogun's absence from the starting XI will be felt, given his electric start to the tournament. The 24-year-old striker sits near the top of the Golden Boot standings and has become one of the breakout names of the summer, drawing transfer interest from clubs across Europe.

Türkiye, despite having nothing left to play for in terms of advancement, will want to avoid finishing the tournament without a goal. Montella is expected to field his strongest attacking options — Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler, and Kenan Yıldız all remain fit — as they look to sign off with at least a measure of pride restored.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Türkiye vs USA live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Turkiye vs USA with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella names a projected XI of Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadioglu, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun, and Deniz Gul. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Turkish squad, and Montella is expected to lean on his senior attacking players as Türkiye seek their first goal of the tournament.

For the United States, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson will not start, with all four carrying yellow cards ahead of the knockout rounds. Tim Ream and Sergiño Dest are also expected to be rested. The projected XI features Matt Turner, Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Joseph Scally, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Malik Tillman, Alex Zendejas, Timothy Weah, Sebastian Berhalter, and Haji Wright. Christian Pulisic has returned to training after missing the Australia game with a calf injury and could be involved in some capacity.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Türkiye arrive with a record of one win and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Venezuela 2-1 and North Macedonia 4-0 in pre-tournament friendlies but have lost both of their World Cup group games — 2-0 to Australia and 1-0 to Paraguay — scoring no goals and conceding two across those two outings. Their most recent result was that defeat to Paraguay on June 19.

The United States come into this fixture with three wins from their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-0 victory over Australia on June 19, following a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their World Cup opener. They lost 1-2 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly and fell 0-2 to Portugal in March. Across the last five games, Pochettino's side have scored 10 goals and conceded six, with the back-to-back clean-sheet wins in the group stage representing their strongest recent run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2025, when Türkiye won 2-1 against the United States in a friendly. Before that, the USA had won back-to-back encounters against Türkiye — a 2-1 victory in June 2014 and another 2-1 win in May 2010. Across the three recorded meetings, each match has been decided by a single goal.

Standings

In Group D, the United States sit top of the table heading into matchday three, while Türkiye are bottom in fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs USA today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: