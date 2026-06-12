World Cup - Grp. C New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Morocco will kick-off at Jun 13, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

Brazil vs Morocco is available to watch live in Canada across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The listings below show all confirmed broadcast options for this Group C fixture.

Brazil open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco in Group C at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is a fixture that pits two of the tournament's most closely watched sides against each other from the very first matchday.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil arrive at this World Cup with something to prove. The Seleção have not lifted the trophy since 2002, and Ancelotti — who took charge after a turbulent qualifying cycle — has spent his pre-tournament preparation trying to sharpen a squad brimming with attacking talent but still searching for the defensive consistency required to go all the way.

Morocco, managed by Mohamed Ouahbi, carry the weight of expectation that comes with being Africa's standard-bearers. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal four years ago in Qatar, and their fanbase has grown considerably since. They will not arrive at MetLife as underdogs in anyone's mind.

Brazil's recent warm-up form has been encouraging. Three wins from their last three friendlies — including a 6-2 demolition of Panama and a 3-1 victory over Croatia — suggest Ancelotti's side are building momentum at the right time.

Morocco, for their part, head into the tournament with three wins from their last four outings. A 5-0 win over Burundi and a 4-0 defeat of Madagascar were followed by a 1-1 draw with Norway just days before the tournament began, suggesting Ouahbi's squad is sharp but not without questions to answer.

The only previous meeting in the dataset between these two sides ended with Morocco winning 2-1, a result that will give the Atlas Lions confidence heading into Saturday's contest.

For the millions tuning in across Canada and beyond, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs Morocco live.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of Brazil for their tournament opener, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Seleção squad. No probable starting XI has been released ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Mohamed Ouahbi names his Morocco side with similarly limited information available at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Atlas Lions, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days before the Group C clash.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into the tournament on the back of four wins from their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to France in March. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Egypt on June 6, while their most emphatic recent display was a 6-2 thrashing of Panama on May 31. Across those five friendlies, the Seleção scored 13 goals and conceded seven, with three consecutive wins coming into the tournament.

Morocco's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one draw — a record of three wins and two draws with no defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 1-1 draw with Norway on June 7, and they recorded back-to-back clean-sheet victories earlier in the run: 5-0 against Burundi and 4-0 against Madagascar. Morocco scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data took place on March 25, 2023, in a friendly. Playing as the home side, Morocco won 2-1 against Brazil — a result that stands as the sole head-to-head reference point ahead of this Group C encounter.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil enter the opening round as the top-ranked side, with Morocco positioned third in the group table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: