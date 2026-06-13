World Cup - Grp. D BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Australia and Turkiye will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 12:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Australia vs Turkiye are listed below.

Australia and Turkiye open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns against each other at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, with both sides knowing that three points in Group D's first fixture could prove decisive before tougher tests arrive.

Tony Popovic's Socceroos come into the tournament on the back of a mixed preparation. A 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their final pre-tournament friendly was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico, though Australia did show their attacking potential with a 5-1 thrashing of Curacao in March. Popovic has built a squad blending experienced heads with a striking number of World Cup debutants — 17 players in the 26-man group are appearing at the tournament for the first time.

Turkiye arrive in Vancouver in far sharper form. Vincenzo Montella's side have won four of their last five matches, capping their preparations with a 2-1 victory over Venezuela on June 6. Their return to the World Cup ends a 24-year absence from the tournament, and the squad carries genuine belief after navigating the UEFA play-offs with composure and quality.

The creative core of the Turkish side is built around 21-year-old Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, with captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu pulling the strings from deep. Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who scored the decisive goal against Kosovo in the play-off, leads the attacking line. It is a technically gifted group that Montella has shaped into a high-tempo, fluid attacking unit.

For Australia, Jackson Irvine anchors the midfield, while Harry Souttar leads a physical backline. Veteran captain Mat Ryan is in goal, and Mathew Leckie is set to equal the national record with his fourth consecutive World Cup appearance alongside Aziz Behich.

Both nations know the weight of this opener. With the United States and Paraguay also in Group D, a defeat on matchday one leaves very little margin for error in the matches that follow.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Australia vs Turkiye live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Australia vs Turkiye with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Australia head coach Tony Popovic has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Socceroos. The squad is a blend of experienced campaigners and first-time World Cup participants, and Popovic is expected to name his XI closer to kick-off.

Turkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella similarly has a clean bill of health to work with, having finalised his 26-man squad with no reported injuries or suspensions. No projected starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Australia head into the tournament with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on June 6, following a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on May 31. On the positive side, the Socceroos recorded a dominant 5-1 win over Curacao in March and a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the same international window. Their five-match run produced eight goals scored and five conceded, with the heavy 3-0 loss to Colombia in November 2025 the low point of that sequence.

Turkiye arrive in significantly stronger shape, recording W4-D1-L0 across their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela on June 6, which followed a 4-0 thrashing of North Macedonia on June 1. Both of those victories came after back-to-back wins over Romania (1-0) and Kosovo (1-0) in UEFA World Cup qualification secured their place at this tournament. The only points dropped in this run came in a 2-2 draw with Spain in November 2025. Across the five matches, Turkiye scored nine goals and conceded just three.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last 2 matches TUR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Australia 0 - 1 Turkiye

Australia 1 - 3 Turkiye 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two nations have met only twice in recorded history, both fixtures taking place in May 2004 as part of a friendly double-header. The most recent of those meetings, played on May 24, 2004, ended in a 1-0 victory for Turkiye. Three days earlier, on May 21, Turkiye won the first encounter 3-1. Turkiye have won both previous meetings, scoring four goals to Australia's one across the two games.

Standings

In Group D, Australia enter the fixture as table leaders ahead of kick-off, with Turkiye sitting third in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: