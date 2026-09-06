Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 6, 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 11:30 a.m..

Arsenal vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, making it a straightforward way to stream this Premier League match. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League London derby that arrives with both clubs in strong early-season form and plenty of storylines to unpack.

Mikel Arteta's side go into the match as defending champions and have won their opening two league fixtures, though they do so without a full squad at their disposal. The Gunners' summer was not without turbulence — Gabriel Martinelli departed for Al-Hilal in a reported rift with Arteta, and two defensive starters are now sidelined ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea arrive under Xabi Alonso having made a statement summer. The Blues spent heavily, reshuffled their squad, and have won all three competitive matches so far, including a 4-3 victory over Brighton in their most recent Premier League outing. Alonso's project is gaining momentum fast.

The visitors' transfer window was nothing short of frantic. Enzo Fernandez left for Manchester City, while Kylian Mbappe reportedly lobbied Alonso directly to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone as a replacement. Emiliano Martinez arrived between the posts, a move that has divided opinion among pundits.

For Arsenal, the absence of Jurrien Timber and William Saliba in central defence is a significant concern against a Chelsea attack that has looked sharp. Cristhian Mosquera is listed in the probable XI alongside Gabriel, a partnership that has not yet been tested at this level.

Gary Neville has backed the title holders to come through, calling this an "ultimate test" for Alonso's side. Whether Chelsea's unbeaten run survives a visit to north London remains the central question of the Premier League weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba for the derby. Both defenders are listed as injured, leaving a gap in what has been a settled back line. The projected XI features Cristhian Mosquera alongside Gabriel at centre-back, with David Raya in goal and Ben White at right-back. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz are all included in the expected starting lineup.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is missing Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo through injury. Caicedo's absence is particularly notable given his importance to the midfield. Romeo Lavia and Morgan Rogers are listed in the projected XI, with Cole Palmer operating in an advanced role behind Joao Pedro. Emiliano Martinez starts in goal after his summer move from Aston Villa.

Form

Arsenal arrive with five wins from five matches across all competitions, though their record requires some context. Their two Premier League victories came against Aston Villa, won 1-0 away, and Coventry City, beaten 3-0 at the Emirates. They also claimed the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Manchester City. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded four.

Chelsea's form is equally impressive. Alonso's side have won four and drawn one of their last five, with the draw coming in a pre-season friendly against Johor Darul Ta'zim. In competitive football, they have won all three matches, including a 3-2 victory at Fulham and a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town. The 4-3 win at Brighton was their most recent Premier League match, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and some defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final, having also overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Arsenal have won four and drawn one, with Chelsea yet to claim a victory in that run. The only draw came in a 1-1 Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in November 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal currently sit second while Chelsea are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: