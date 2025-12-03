This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pranav Venkatesh

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

There is no time to breathe in the Premier League as leaders Arsenal host London rivals Brentford in a midweek derby.

Arsenal had their noses bloodied on Sunday against Chelsea in another London derby. Having taken the lead through set pieces multiple times, they conceded a corner against 10-man Chelsea to fall behind. Mikel Merino scored a stunning header to erase the lead but the Gunners failed to turn the situation around. Their attack failed to get the goods despite having a man advantage. The Gunners will be under further pressure on Wednesday if Manchester City win their game on Tuesday. With a tougher fixture run awaiting them, they have no margins for error.

Brentford reached the top half of the table after a stunning display against  Burnley. After a drab first half, the game burst to life after the 80th minute. Thiago opened the scoring with a penalty as Zian Flemming equalised shortly after from the spot. However, Thiago and Dango Ouattara scored in quick succession to seal all three points. The Brazilian striker's red hot form is helping his side turn up the heat. Brentford derailed Arsenal's title charge last time out and will be aiming to cause another massive upset on Wednesday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Arsenal vs Brentford kick-off time

Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium will host the game on 3rd November 2025 at 14:30 ET.

Arsenal vs Brentford Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Brentford lineups

Arsenal team news

Arsenal suffered yet another blow at the back as William Saliba was surprisingly ommitted from the squad agaisnt Chelsea. Mikel Arteta said he needs to assess Saliba's situation after some scans. He will also focus on rotating his squad keeping the weekend's crunch game against Aston Villa in mind. With multiple big guns back in attack, he will be confident of rotation as well

Predicted Lineups: Raya; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Brentford team news

Brentford have injuries to a few key and frinde players. Howevers, Keith Andrews will be torn between fielding a back five to deter Arsenal's threat or go for the kill after sensing some blood in Arsenal's backline.

Predicted Lineups: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

BRE

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

0