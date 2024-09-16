Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) will be seeking their first victory of the season as they go up against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) in the latest instalment of Monday Night Football.
The Falcons are hoping to avoid starting 0-2 after suffering an 18-10 upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, which also marked the debut of their new franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cousins will be looking to reverse his infamous track record under the bright lights of Monday night. The seasoned quarterback has struggled historically in primetime games, boasting just a 3-10 record on Monday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the Eagles had no such issues in their season opener, despite travelling to Brazil for the NFL's first-ever game in South America. Led by Saquon Barkley, who tallied 143 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, Philadelphia handled the Green Bay Packers with a 34-29 win on Friday. The Eagles will come into this week's contest with two extra days of rest.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time
The Eagles will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 16, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Monday, Sept. 16, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN (national)
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players
Philadelphia Eagles team news
In their clash with the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves down 19-17 at halftime. However, a strong second-half performance turned the tide, largely thanks to newly signed running back Saquon Barkley, who was a game-changer. Barkley racked up 109 rushing yards and found the end zone twice, including a 34-yard sprint that highlighted his impressive debut.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts contributed 278 passing yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions gave the Packers opportunities to stay in the game, with both turnovers leading to field goals. AJ Brown was Hurts' go-to receiver, hauling in five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Eagles managed one interception but that was their only forced turnover. They also recorded two sacks, both by Zack Baun, who had a stellar outing with 15 tackles, two sacks, and 11 solo stops.
For Monday's matchup, offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams are listed as questionable. Additionally, wide receiver A.J. Brown was limited in Friday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.
Eagles injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Brown
|Safety
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|M. Garner
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|A. Okwuegbunam
|Tight end
|Injured Reserve
|Abdomen
|S. Davis
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|L. Clark
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Castles
|Tight end
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Ross
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|T. Jackson
|Defensive end
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Ngata
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Hall
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Scott
|Running back
|Out
|Undisclosed
|J. Harris
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|A. Smith
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Bradberry
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|W. Shipley
|Running back
|Questionable
|Neck
|D. Slay
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Jones
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Concussion
|R. Johnson
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Allen
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. White
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|I. Rodgers
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hand
Atlanta Falcons team news
The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2024 season with lofty goals following the offseason signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the Raheem Morris era began on a sour note with a home defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Atlanta will aim to avoid an 0-2 start by securing a win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
In their season opener, the Falcons managed just 10 points, accumulating 137 passing yards and 89 rushing yards in the loss to Pittsburgh.
Cousins connected on 62% of his passes, throwing for 155 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, rookie standout Bijan Robinson carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards, while Ray-Ray McCloud III led the receiving corps with four receptions for 52 yards.
Defensively, Atlanta put up a solid effort, allowing just 18 points, but they'll need a similar performance on Monday to have a shot at victory.
Antonio Hamilton (groin) is listed as questionable for the matchup. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, linebacker Nate Landman and running back Jase McClellan are all questionable for Monday's game.
Falcons injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|E. Greenidge
|Offensive lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Hellams
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Moore
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|R. Burns
|Running back
|Physically unable to perform
|Undisclosed
|B. Trice
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Hand
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|F. Darby
|Wide receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Jackson
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Harris
|Defensive lineman
|Questionable
|Triceps
|T. Vaval
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Coll
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Eifler
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Smith
|Fullback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Swoboda
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Hamilton
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin