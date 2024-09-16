Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) will be seeking their first victory of the season as they go up against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) in the latest instalment of Monday Night Football.

The Falcons are hoping to avoid starting 0-2 after suffering an 18-10 upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, which also marked the debut of their new franchise quarterback, Kirk Cousins, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cousins will be looking to reverse his infamous track record under the bright lights of Monday night. The seasoned quarterback has struggled historically in primetime games, boasting just a 3-10 record on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had no such issues in their season opener, despite travelling to Brazil for the NFL's first-ever game in South America. Led by Saquon Barkley, who tallied 143 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, Philadelphia handled the Green Bay Packers with a 34-29 win on Friday. The Eagles will come into this week's contest with two extra days of rest.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 16, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channel: ESPN (national)

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

In their clash with the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves down 19-17 at halftime. However, a strong second-half performance turned the tide, largely thanks to newly signed running back Saquon Barkley, who was a game-changer. Barkley racked up 109 rushing yards and found the end zone twice, including a 34-yard sprint that highlighted his impressive debut.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts contributed 278 passing yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions gave the Packers opportunities to stay in the game, with both turnovers leading to field goals. AJ Brown was Hurts' go-to receiver, hauling in five receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Eagles managed one interception but that was their only forced turnover. They also recorded two sacks, both by Zack Baun, who had a stellar outing with 15 tackles, two sacks, and 11 solo stops.

For Monday's matchup, offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams are listed as questionable. Additionally, wide receiver A.J. Brown was limited in Friday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Brown Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight end Injured Reserve Abdomen S. Davis Wide receiver Questionable Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Castles Tight end Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide receiver Questionable Knee - ACL T. Jackson Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed J. Ngata Wide receiver Questionable Ankle T. Hall Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Scott Running back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide receiver Injured Reserve Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. White Linebacker Questionable Ankle I. Rodgers Cornerback Questionable Hand

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2024 season with lofty goals following the offseason signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the Raheem Morris era began on a sour note with a home defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Atlanta will aim to avoid an 0-2 start by securing a win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

In their season opener, the Falcons managed just 10 points, accumulating 137 passing yards and 89 rushing yards in the loss to Pittsburgh.

Cousins connected on 62% of his passes, throwing for 155 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, rookie standout Bijan Robinson carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards, while Ray-Ray McCloud III led the receiving corps with four receptions for 52 yards.

Defensively, Atlanta put up a solid effort, allowing just 18 points, but they'll need a similar performance on Monday to have a shot at victory.

Antonio Hamilton (groin) is listed as questionable for the matchup. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, linebacker Nate Landman and running back Jase McClellan are all questionable for Monday's game.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running back Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Groin

