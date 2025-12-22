Abhinav Sharma

Match Preview writer

📝 Bio: Born and raised in Agra, India, I'm a die-hard Newcastle United supporter who loves a fascinating underdog story. Deeply in love with football statistics and skills compilations, I have always been intrigued by the mechanics, compelling storylines, and drama of the football transfer market. My journey in football writing began in 2019, fresh out of the University of Delhi. Over the years, I've had the chance to pen stories for outlets like Football Express, Coming Home Newcastle, and The Hard Tackle. As of 2022, I've found my home at GOAL, where the beautiful game and my passion for writing finally came together.

⚽ My Football Story: Back when internet access wasn't a luxury everyone had, I was a 12-year-old juggling between kickabouts with my mates, grinding through PES 2013 career mode, and replaying the GOAL movie like it was gospel. Skill compilations with epic soundtracks, rhythm, the tactics, the adrenaline—it all had me hooked. Football quickly became more than a game; it taught me resilience, competition, and the belief that there's always a chance. Funny enough, I first learned about transfer market dynamics through FIFA and PES, not the news. Scouting players worldwide even sharpened my geography more than school ever did. That spark lit a lifelong passion, and the bond's only grown stronger.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Crafting engaging football match previews and transfer stories

Producing SEO-focused, informative guides and "How to Watch" content

Delivering sharp football opinions, features, and in-depth analysis

Providing expert insight on the Premier League, Champions League, and European football

Offering commentary and analysis on Newcastle United FC

🌟Favourite Footballing Memory:

Having endured the dark days of the Mike Ashley era, nothing compared to watching Eddie's Mags finally lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley, ending a trophy drought that felt like forever. Me and my brother went wild celebrating that triumph, especially after knocking out Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea along the way. Then comes that unforgettable Champions League night at St James' Park—PSG, the kings of France, sent packing 4-1. From Hatem Ben Arfa's flair to Allan Saint-Maximin's chaos and Alexander Isak's class, black-and-white magic has always had me hooked.