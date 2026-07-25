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Book Bundesliga 2026/27 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Bundesliga 2026/27 tickets: Matchday fixtures, team updates, average ticket prices & more

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Here’s how you could be savouring all the delights that German football has to offer

Bayern Munich, secured the Bundesliga crown for the 13th time in the space of 14 seasons, earlier this year. You could book tickets today, to see the German football giants in action during the upcoming campaign, as they go in search of an amazing 36th league title.

Don’t fancy watching Die Roten? There are numerous other eye-catching Bundesliga encounters on the horizon, involving the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, who are all bidding to knock Bayern off their pedestal.

We're set for another enthralling Bundesliga campaign, and there’s no time like the present to secure your Bundesliga match seats. Let GOAL guide you through the ticket-purchasing process.

Bundesliga 2026/27 ticketsBook now

Upcoming Matchday 1 Bundesliga fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET)FixtureVenueTickets
Fri Aug 28, 20:45Bayern Munich vs StuttgartAllianz Arena (Munich)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:30Elversberg vs Bayer LeverkusenWaldstadion an der Kaiserlinde (Spiesen-Elversberg)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:30Köln vs HoffenheimRheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:30Mainz 05 vs PaderbornMewa Arena (Mainz)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:30RB Leipzig vs Borussia M'gladbachRed Bull Arena (Leipzig)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 15:30Union Berlin vs Eintracht FrankfurtStadion An der Alten Försterei (Berlin)Tickets
Sat Aug 29, 18:30Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SVSignal Iduna Park (Dortmund)Tickets
Sun Aug 30, 15:30Freiburg vs Werder BremenEuropa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg)Tickets
Sun Aug 30, 17:30Augsburg vs Schalke 04WWK Arena (Augsburg)Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 2 Bundesliga fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET)FixtureVenueTickets
Fri Sep 4, 20:30Stuttgart vs KölnMHPArena (Stuttgart)Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 15:30Bayer Leverkusen vs Union BerlinBayArena (Leverkusen)Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 15:30Borussia M'gladbach vs ElversbergBORUSSIA-PARK (Mönchengladbach)Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 15:30Hoffenheim vs Borussia DortmundPreZero Arena (Sinsheim)Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 15:30Paderborn vs FreiburgHome Deluxe Arena (Paderborn)Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 15:30Werder Bremen vs RB LeipzigWeserstadion (Bremen)Tickets
Sat Sep 5, 18:30Schalke 04 vs Bayern MunichVELTINS-Arena (Gelsenkirchen)Tickets
Sun Sep 6, 15:30Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05Volksparkstadion (Hamburg)Tickets
Sun Sep 6, 17:30Eintracht Frankfurt vs AugsburgDeutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt)Tickets

How to get Bundesliga tickets

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Bundesliga match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information, release dates and availability.

Club Friendlies
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FC Rottach-Egern
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Bayern Munich crest
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Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

Season ticket holders often get first dibs, followed by members and then the general public. 

Many clubs offer priority access to pre-sales and preferential ticket options to members, so you could consider signing up, if you plan to attend multiple games.

For those looking to secure seats at high-profile Bundesliga matches throughout the season, such as Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund ('Der Klassiker') and Hamburger SV vs Werder Bremen ('Nordderby'), it’s a good idea to try and buy tickets as early as possible though, before they sell out.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

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How much are Bundesliga tickets?

Official Bundesliga match tickets on average range from €10-€90. 

Here are some examples of club pricing:

ClubStanding (Adult)Seated (Standard)Seated (Top Tier)
Bayern Munich€15€40€80
Borussia Dortmund€18.50€38€75
Eintracht Frankfurt€15€25€85
Cologne€16€35€75
RB Leipzig€15€30€70


The Bundesliga also famously has the "50+1" rule, ensuring clubs are majority-owned by members rather than single investors. This keeps ticket prices relatively affordable compared to other top European leagues.

How to get Bundesliga hospitality tickets?

VIP or hospitality packages, which include game tickets, accommodation, lounge access, and other benefits, are also available to purchase at the majority of Bundesliga clubs.

Want to know what to expect from a hospitality package? Here's what you should look out for in the main Bundesliga venues, like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna Park, and Red Bull Arena:

  • Standard VIP Seat: Premium padded seat in a prime stadium location with shared lounge access, buffet dining, and complimentary drinks, from €200 per match
  • Club / Business Lounge: Reserved premium seating with exclusive lounge access before, during, and after the match, high-end catering, open bar, and entertainment, from €300 per match
  • Themed / Premium Lounge: Specially branded hospitality areas (e.g., Champions Club, Gold Lounge, RBL Club) with upgraded menus, champagne, and prime seating, from €600 per match
  • Private Suite / Skybox: Fully enclosed private box for 8–20 guests with luxury dining, personal staff, and private facilities, from €3,000 per match
  • Ultra-Premium Package: Top-tier hospitality such as Prestige or Platinum Lounges with gourmet fine dining, unlimited premium drinks, and VIP access, from €1,200 per person per match

What to know about the Bundesliga

With a host of global football stars, such as Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy, Michael Olise, Patrik Schick and Luis Diaz, currently plying their trade in Germany for some of the biggest clubs on the planet (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund etc), fans are scrambling to pick up Bundesliga match tickets.

Attracting the stellar names of the sport is nothing new for the Bundesliga of course, as the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Jude Bellingham all previously shone on the German stage.

Founded in 1963, the Bundesliga has a rich history and has established itself as one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. The league, which is renowned for its vibrant, friendly atmosphere and passionate fans of all ages, features 18 teams from all over the nation.

Despite being dethroned, for the first time since 2012, by Bayer Leverkusen two years ago, Bayern Munich have roared back since, winning the title by a cumulative margin of 29 points in the past two campaigns. Harry Kane has been their goalscoring catalyst once again, and the English legend is now racing towards the 100-goal mark for the German giants.

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Frequently asked questions

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Bundesliga match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information, release dates and availability. 

Season ticket holders often get first dibs, followed by members and then the general public. Many clubs offer priority access to pre-sales and preferential ticket options to members, so you could consider signing up, if you plan to attend multiple games. 

A large number of German clubs also have ticket offices at their stadiums, where tickets can be bought in advance or on match day itself, if available still. This is particularly useful for local fans or if the stadium is centrally located.

 

The ‘50+1 rule’ is a Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) regulation that stipulates that a club must own the majority of its own voting rights. This means that the fans retain control of how their club is run. To do this, a club must own 50 per cent of its shares plus at least one more share.

As ever, there are exceptions. This is most commonly when a person or company has substantially funded a club continuously for at least 20 years. In this case, a controlling stake is permitted. Three examples of this are Bayer Leverkusen, who are owned by local pharmaceutical company Bayer; Wolfsburg, who are owned by automobile manufacturer Volkswagen; and Hoffenheim, who are controlled by former youth player and co-founder of software company SAP, Dietmar Hopp.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Bundesliga match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at the two biggest clubs, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is famous for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fanbases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, with passionate singing and chanting throughout the entire match which contributes to an unforgettable matchday experience. 

Standing sections also create an incredible visual and acoustic experience. Bundesliga matches are often fast-paced and dynamic affairs, with some of the standout teams such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen possessing technically gifted players who produce world-class football week in and week out.

Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live. 

The Bundesliga is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in Europe, such as the Allianz Arena in Munich and Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The ‘Yellow Wall’ in Dortmund is a phenomenon every football fan should witness at least once.

 

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