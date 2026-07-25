How to buy Bundesliga 2026/27 tickets: Matchday fixtures, team updates, average ticket prices & more

Bayern Munich, secured the Bundesliga crown for the 13th time in the space of 14 seasons, earlier this year. You could book tickets today, to see the German football giants in action during the upcoming campaign, as they go in search of an amazing 36th league title.

Don’t fancy watching Die Roten? There are numerous other eye-catching Bundesliga encounters on the horizon, involving the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, who are all bidding to knock Bayern off their pedestal.

We're set for another enthralling Bundesliga campaign, and there’s no time like the present to secure your Bundesliga match seats. Let GOAL guide you through the ticket-purchasing process.

Upcoming Matchday 1 Bundesliga fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Venue Tickets Fri Aug 28, 20:45 Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Allianz Arena (Munich) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:30 Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde (Spiesen-Elversberg) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:30 Köln vs Hoffenheim RheinEnergieSTADION (Cologne) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:30 Mainz 05 vs Paderborn Mewa Arena (Mainz) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:30 RB Leipzig vs Borussia M'gladbach Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 15:30 Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Berlin) Tickets Sat Aug 29, 18:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund) Tickets Sun Aug 30, 15:30 Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Europa-Park-Stadion (Freiburg) Tickets Sun Aug 30, 17:30 Augsburg vs Schalke 04 WWK Arena (Augsburg) Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 2 Bundesliga fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Venue Tickets Fri Sep 4, 20:30 Stuttgart vs Köln MHPArena (Stuttgart) Tickets Sat Sep 5, 15:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin BayArena (Leverkusen) Tickets Sat Sep 5, 15:30 Borussia M'gladbach vs Elversberg BORUSSIA-PARK (Mönchengladbach) Tickets Sat Sep 5, 15:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund PreZero Arena (Sinsheim) Tickets Sat Sep 5, 15:30 Paderborn vs Freiburg Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn) Tickets Sat Sep 5, 15:30 Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Weserstadion (Bremen) Tickets Sat Sep 5, 18:30 Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich VELTINS-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) Tickets Sun Sep 6, 15:30 Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets Sun Sep 6, 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) Tickets

How to get Bundesliga tickets

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Bundesliga match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information, release dates and availability.

Season ticket holders often get first dibs, followed by members and then the general public.

Many clubs offer priority access to pre-sales and preferential ticket options to members, so you could consider signing up, if you plan to attend multiple games.

For those looking to secure seats at high-profile Bundesliga matches throughout the season, such as Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund ('Der Klassiker') and Hamburger SV vs Werder Bremen ('Nordderby'), it’s a good idea to try and buy tickets as early as possible though, before they sell out.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are Bundesliga tickets?

Official Bundesliga match tickets on average range from €10-€90.

Here are some examples of club pricing:

Club Standing (Adult) Seated (Standard) Seated (Top Tier) Bayern Munich €15 €40 €80 Borussia Dortmund €18.50 €38 €75 Eintracht Frankfurt €15 €25 €85 Cologne €16 €35 €75 RB Leipzig €15 €30 €70



The Bundesliga also famously has the "50+1" rule, ensuring clubs are majority-owned by members rather than single investors. This keeps ticket prices relatively affordable compared to other top European leagues.

How to get Bundesliga hospitality tickets?

VIP or hospitality packages, which include game tickets, accommodation, lounge access, and other benefits, are also available to purchase at the majority of Bundesliga clubs.

Want to know what to expect from a hospitality package? Here's what you should look out for in the main Bundesliga venues, like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna Park, and Red Bull Arena:

Standard VIP Seat: Premium padded seat in a prime stadium location with shared lounge access, buffet dining, and complimentary drinks, from €200 per match

Premium padded seat in a prime stadium location with shared lounge access, buffet dining, and complimentary drinks, from Club / Business Lounge: Reserved premium seating with exclusive lounge access before, during, and after the match, high-end catering, open bar, and entertainment, from €300 per match

Reserved premium seating with exclusive lounge access before, during, and after the match, high-end catering, open bar, and entertainment, from Themed / Premium Lounge: Specially branded hospitality areas (e.g., Champions Club, Gold Lounge, RBL Club) with upgraded menus, champagne, and prime seating, from €600 per match

Specially branded hospitality areas (e.g., Champions Club, Gold Lounge, RBL Club) with upgraded menus, champagne, and prime seating, from Private Suite / Skybox: Fully enclosed private box for 8–20 guests with luxury dining, personal staff, and private facilities, from €3,000 per match

Fully enclosed private box for 8–20 guests with luxury dining, personal staff, and private facilities, from Ultra-Premium Package: Top-tier hospitality such as Prestige or Platinum Lounges with gourmet fine dining, unlimited premium drinks, and VIP access, from €1,200 per person per match

What to know about the Bundesliga

With a host of global football stars, such as Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy, Michael Olise, Patrik Schick and Luis Diaz, currently plying their trade in Germany for some of the biggest clubs on the planet (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund etc), fans are scrambling to pick up Bundesliga match tickets.

Attracting the stellar names of the sport is nothing new for the Bundesliga of course, as the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Jude Bellingham all previously shone on the German stage.

Founded in 1963, the Bundesliga has a rich history and has established itself as one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. The league, which is renowned for its vibrant, friendly atmosphere and passionate fans of all ages, features 18 teams from all over the nation.

Despite being dethroned, for the first time since 2012, by Bayer Leverkusen two years ago, Bayern Munich have roared back since, winning the title by a cumulative margin of 29 points in the past two campaigns. Harry Kane has been their goalscoring catalyst once again, and the English legend is now racing towards the 100-goal mark for the German giants.