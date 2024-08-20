Best Betting Apps in August 2024 | Apps available in Ghana

The best betting apps in Ghana are those bettors can get on their Android and iOS devices. See our list of the top betting apps to place bets.

How We Chose the Apps

We considered a number of criteria before compiling our list of the best betting apps in Ghana. We've highlighted some of these factors below.

Mobile App Availability

The first factor we considered when choosing our list of the best betting apps in Ghana is mobile app availability. We ensure the platforms in this guide provide apps that are compatible with iOS and Android users.

Players can get the apps directly from the betting site, with the download process taking a maximum of 5 minutes. Other platforms without a mobile app have a mobile site version for customers to also wager from anywhere.

User Interface

The user interface of a betting platform plays an essential role in customer retention. Players are likely to stick to the platform if they can easily navigate the features of the platform.

We've added platforms that only have an excellent user interface, ensuring bettors have a better experience. Navigation is easy on most of these apps, with the main features accessible from the homepage.

The apps are not jam-packed; they all have excellent colours that want customers to stick to them.

Sports Coverage

Most Ghanaian bettors sign up with betting platforms to wager on sports. Thus, a top betting app must cover a wide range of sports options.

Some of the apps included in this guide cover over 50 sports options, including the major and minor ones. Players can bet on football, basketball, tennis, cricket, golf, darts, table tennis, and more. This gives customers a wide range of options to explore.

If you prefer virtual sports, most of the apps on our list offer betting on virtual football, greyhound, horse racing, and more. eSports lovers can also wager on Dota 2, Valorant, Rainbow Six, League of Legends, and more.

Customer Support

It's not out of place when players face challenges when navigating a betting site. This is where the functions of customer service come in.

The best betting apps offer support to resolve players' problems, including those on registration, bonuses, and betting markets. Most bookmakers offer channels such as live chats, email addresses, phone numbers, support tickets, and social media platforms.

Most betting apps in this guide reply to customers’ queries fast. The ones that lag a bit still reply to queries within 24 hours. If you want faster replies, use live chats or phone numbers.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are incentives top betting platforms give new customers to appreciate them for registering. All the apps included in our guide offer welcome bonuses. Some even provide different welcome offers for casino lovers.

With welcome bonuses, you can explore the sports and casino sections of the betting platform. You're able to play more games and get used to the platform.

Bonuses can be in the form of deposit bonuses, cashback, free bets, and free spins. However, most bonuses have terms and conditions you must fulfil before withdrawing them.

Unique Features

Some betting apps also offer unique features that provide customers with the best experience. For instance, push notifications help bettors keep up with the latest happenings on the promotions page. They can also use this feature to keep informed about their bets.

Using the mobile app also keeps you logged into your account. You don't need to always pop in your login details whenever you want to access the platform.

Live betting and streaming are also more enjoyable on the mobile app. You can wager from any location as long as you're connected to the internet. Overall, the mobile apps offer convenience for all users.

Top Betting Apps

We've gone through a number of betting platforms in Ghana and have helped you streamline those with the best betting apps. We present them below.

Betway

Betway is an international betting platform catering to the needs of bettors across many countries, including Ghana. The platform has an app compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Here are some of the app features.

Excellent user interface

Multiple customer support channels, including WhatsApp

A welcome bonus is available

Over 25 sports are offered

Offers

Here are some of the offers the betting app provides.

Feature Description Welcome Bonus Get up to GHS 200 in free bets. This offer is for new customers who make a first deposit. Live Betting You can bet on ongoing games on Betway. Live betting is available for all sports. Live bets on Football are almost always available. Cash-Out Cashout allows you to claim your potential winnings early. It also helps to reduce your losses if a game is not going as planned. Mobile Compatibility The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. You can download it from the betting site. Customer Support WhatsApp, live chat, phone number, email address, and social media.

1xBet

1xBet is also part of our list of the top betting apps in the country. The app is also available for both iOS and Android players, and you can download it from the betting site. Below are the features of the app.

Over 50 sports options are available

Excellent user interface

Live betting and streaming are available

Appealing welcome bonus for sports and casino players

Offers

The 1xBet app provides the following extra features.

Feature Description Welcome Bonus Get a 300% bonus of up to 2650 GHS. Live Betting Live betting and streaming are available. You can watch your favourite team while betting on ongoing games. Extensive markets are available for all live games. Cash-Out 1xBet offers the cashout option, allowing customers to get their potential winnings early. It also works to reduce your losses. Mobile Compatibility The 1xBet app has both iOS and Android versions. They are both downloadable from the 1xBet website. Customer Support Live chat, email address, phone number, and Telegram.

BetWinner

BetWinner is another top platform with a betting app that has made our list. The platform also has an app for iOS and Android players. The features below are available.

Live betting and streaming are available

User-friendly app

Over 50 sports are available

Welcome bonus for new users.

Hundreds of casino games

Offers

Other offers are also available. We've described them below.

Feature Description Welcome Bonus Grab a 200% exclusive bonus of up to GHS 2,500. Live Betting Players can bet on live games using the app. They can also use the live streaming feature to watch some of these games. Cash-Out You can cash out your bet to lock in on your potential winnings. You can also use it to reduce your losses if a game is not going according to plan. Mobile Compatibility Compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Players can download it from the BetWinner site. Customer support Email address, phone number, live chat, social media

Parimatch

Parimatch is a popular betting platform that offers a range of features for an enhanced betting experience. The platform is accessible through both its mobile app and website.

The Parimatch app provides a seamless experience with various features to cater to different betting needs.

Below are some of the features of the platform.

Intuitive user interface

Live betting options

Wide range of sports and casino games

Mobile app available for both iOS and Android

Offers

Parimatch provides the following features and offers:

Feature Description Welcome Bonus Match your deposit 200% bet amount bonus. The minimum bet amount for the first bet is 50 GHS with total odds greater than or equal to 2.0, up to a maximum of 5000 GHS. The minimum odds per selection in the parlay bet must be 1.45. Customers are required to wager 7 times the bonus amount before making a withdrawal. Full T&Cs apply. Live Betting Parimatch offers extensive live betting options across various sports and events. Cash-Out Cash-out options are available, allowing users to claim winnings early or minimize losses. Mobile Compatibility Available through a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices, providing a smooth and efficient betting experience. Customer Support Support available via live chat, email, and phone.

22bet

The 22bet mobile app has one of the best user interfaces. The app is available for all bettors, whether Android or iOS players.

Here are some of the unique features.

User-friendly with an appealing user interface

Welcome bonuses for sports and casino games

Up to 40 sports games and hundreds of casino options

Live betting and live streaming

Offers

22bet also offers the following features.

Feature Description Welcome Bonus 200% bonus on your first deposit of up to 1,000 GHS. Live Betting Live betting and streaming are available on the app. Bet on already started games and watch the games with the live streaming feature. Cash-Out Cash-out is available to get your winnings early. It also helps to cut your losses. Mobile Compatibility Compatible with all devices, whether Android or iOS Customer support Email address, WhatsApp, live chat, tickets, and phone number.

Best Betting Apps by Category

To give our readers more understanding, we want to show you the best app for some categories.

Best Betting App for Football

Football is one of the most followed sports in Ghana. Based on our research, 1xBet offers the best app for wagering on football. The platform offers access to a wide range of competitions, such as the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and AFCON. It also offers live betting and streaming on most of these games.

Best Betting App for Tennis

Tennis is also widely followed in the country. You should try signing up with Betway to wager on Tennis. You can bet on your favourite competitions, such as Wimbledon, U.S. Open, and others. The cash-out feature is also available for most Tennis games.

Betting App with the Best Odds

BetWinner, 22bet, and 1xBet offer some of the most competitive odds. You can compare the odds on these platforms and see which you should go for. Odds for some games can be higher on BetWinner at one point, while they can be higher on 1xBet or 22bet at other points.

How to Download

Downloading a betting app is straightforward whether you're using an iOS or Android device. Follow the steps below.

Go to the betting site of your choice on your mobile browser. Locate and click on the mobile app icon. It is usually located at the bottom of the homepage. On the resulting page, click on the app of your choice, either iOS or Android. Now, tap the “Download” button to get the app. If you're using an Android device, you will either be redirected to the Google Play Store, or the APK file will begin to download immediately. Players using iPhones will be redirected to the App Store. Click “Get” to install the app.

Ensure you install the Android app after downloading the APK file. You may need to allow downloads from unknown sources.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that betting apps are a more comfortable way to place a bet. With the apps, you can wager on the go and more conveniently. Apart from retaining the features of the betting site, the apps also have unique features such as push notifications and extra security.

We've listed BetWinner, 1xBet, Parimatch, Betway, and 22Bet as some of the best betting apps in Ghana. Each has its strengths and weaknesses. However, we believe BetWinner and 22Bet stand out among the rest.

You should do your due diligence and check out each of them before deciding which to go with. We also have other information that may be of interest. You can find them below.

FAQ

Which is the most trusted betting app?

All the apps listed in this guide are trusted. They all own a licence with the Gaming Commission of Ghana, certifying their legality.

What is the best betting app now?

The best betting app in Ghana depends on you. We've listed Parimatch, BetWinner, 22bet, 1xBet, and Betway as some of those you can try out.

What is the most reliable betting app in Ghana?

All the apps listed in this guide are reliable. You can sign up with Parimatch, 22bet, 1xBet, Betway, and BetWinner.

Which app should I use to bet?

You can use any betting app that has a licence with the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Betway, 1xBet, 22bet, BetWinner, and Parimatch all stand out.