A complete guide to the World Cup 2026 for Arab fans: Tickets, group information and North America venues

The 2026 World Cup is set to be a historic milestone for Middle Eastern football. With the tournament expansion to 48 teams, a record-breaking eight Arab nations have qualified to compete across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

From Morocco’s Atlas Lions looking to replicate their 2022 heroics to Jordan making a fairy-tale debut, the regional presence in North America is unprecedented.

GOAL brings you the definitive guide for every fan traveling from the MENA region, covering match schedules, stadium logistics, and essential travel tips.

Which Arab teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Eight nations have officially secured their spots, marking the highest representation from the Arab world in FIFA history:

Morocco : The 2022 semi-finalists return as global heavyweights.

Egypt : Mohamed Salah leads the Pharaohs in search of a knockout-stage breakthrough.

Saudi Arabia : The Green Falcons aim to build on their famous victory over Argentina.

Algeria : The Desert Foxes return to the world stage after a 12-year absence.

Tunisia : The Carthage Eagles bring their signature defensive resilience.

Qatar : The 2022 hosts have qualified on merit through the Asian brackets.

Iraq : A historic return for the Lions of Mesopotamia after 40 years.

Jordan : The tournament debutants and the biggest underdog story of the qualifiers.

2026 World Cup fixtures: Arab group stages

Fans planning their itinerary should note the massive distances between host cities. Here is the full schedule for Arab teams:

Matchday 1:

Date Match Venue Tickets June 13 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, USA Tickets June 14 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, New York/NJ, USA Tickets June 15 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX Tickets June 15 Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle, USA Tickets June 16 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA Tickets June 17 Iraq vs Norway Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA Tickets June 17 Argentina vs Algeria GEHA Field, Kansas City, USA Tickets June 17 Austria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, USA Tickets

Matchday 2:

Date Match Venue Tickets June 18 Canada vs Qatar BC Place, Vancouver, CAN Tickets June 19 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA Tickets June 21 Tunisia vs Japan Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX Tickets June 21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA Tickets June 21 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver, CAN Tickets June 22 France vs Iraq Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, USA Tickets June 22 Jordan vs Algeria Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, USA Tickets

Matchday 3:

Date Match Venue Tickets June 24 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Seattle Stadium, Seattle, USA Tickets June 24 Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, USA Tickets June 25 Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, USA Tickets June 26 Senegal vs Iraq Toronto Stadium, Toronto, CAN Tickets June 26 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Houston Stadium, Houston, USA Tickets June 26 Egypt vs Iran Seattle Stadium, Seattle, USA Tickets June 27 Algeria vs Austria Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, USA Tickets June 27 Jordan vs Argentina Dallas Stadium, Dallas, USA Tickets

How to buy the Arab Nations' World Cup 2026 tickets?

With the major ticket lotteries and presales now behind us, securing a seat for the eight Arab nations requires a more strategic approach.

Demand from the MENA region and the North American diaspora has reached an all-time high, but paths to the stadium remain open.

Here is the current status of ticket availability for Arab fans:

1. Last-Minute Sales Phase

This is the final official window for direct purchases from FIFA and is currently active.

How it works: Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at FIFA.com/tickets.

FIFA is releasing new ticket inventory on a rolling basis up until match days.

If matches for nations like Egypt or Morocco appear "Sold Out," check the portal daily at 11:00 ET (19:00 GST). This is when new batches are most frequently dropped.

2. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace

This is the only 100% secure way to buy tickets from other fans at face value, protecting you from scams, ensuring the ticket is valid in your name.

Target Matches: This is your best bet for high-demand fixtures like Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay or Jordan vs. Argentina, where fans who can no longer travel will list their seats. It stays open until one hour before kick-off.

3. Secondary Marketplaces

While FIFA recommends official channels, secondary platforms like StubHub are active for the North American market.

Knockout Rounds: If our Arab nations advance to the Round of 32 or beyond, these sites often become the primary source for seats, though prices will likely exceed face value.

Caution: Always ensure the seller offers a "Mobile Transfer" guarantee, as all 2026 tickets are strictly digital and available only via the official FIFA ticketing app.

FIFA PASS

A vital tool for fans traveling from the Middle East.

Visa Support: FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders traveling to the United States are eligible for FIFA PASS , which helps fast-track the visa appointment process.

Given the current date, ensure you have your ticket ID ready to use this system immediately if you still need your B1/B2 visa.

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What are the travel & entry requirements for Arab fans in the 2026 World Cup hosting countries?

Navigating three host countries requires careful planning. Most fans traveling from the Middle East will need:

USA: A B1/B2 Visitor Visa or an ESTA (for eligible dual nationals).

Canada: An Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) for visa-exempt travelers or a standard Visitor Visa.

Mexico: Many Arab passports require a visa, though holders of valid US visas often gain entry automatically.

Use the FIFA Fan ID (similar to the Hayya card) to streamline border crossings.

Internal flights between Miami and Seattle can take over 6 hours, so book multi-city airfare packages early to lock in lower rates.

How to get World Cup flights to North America?

Whether you are heading to Los Angeles, Toronto, or Mexico City, you should use flight comparison sites like Skyscanner to compare fares across global airlines and secure the cheapest available seat.

Once your flight is booked, consider adding a flexible travel insurance plan to protect against unforeseen cancellations or schedule changes.

Pack light but bring essential items such as your match ticket, passport, and a printed itinerary. Doing so will speed you through security and help you avoid unnecessary fees.

Arrive early at the stadium, and familiarise yourself with local transport options to ensure a smooth experience on matchday.

By planning and following these straightforward steps, you can enjoy every moment of the tournament without unnecessary stress or expense.

Where to stay for the 2026 World Cup matches?

While a variety of accommodation options exist, demand in host cities is expected to be unprecedented, so securing your hotel early is essential to secure the best rates and a location close to stadiums or public transport.

Booking.com provides flexible options such as refundable rooms and pay-later facilities, letting you secure your stay without financial risk if your plans or your team’s progress change.



Local transport for the World Cup 2026

While the US and Canada are known for their heavy reliance on cars, the host cities are pulling out all the stops for the World Cup by rolling out advanced public transport networks, as well as parking and transport changes.

Here’s everything you need to know to get around like a local:

Smart transport apps: Download apps before you leave. This will make it way easier to book transport and get around, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation.

In hubs like New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, metro and bus networks provide direct, affordable links to the stadiums, helping you sidestep match-day gridlock.

Car hire: If you plan to follow the Qatari national team between neighbouring host cities, such as the relatively short hop from Houston to Dallas, a rental car is a solid choice. This option gives your group the freedom to explore at its own pace and can be very cost-effective for families or friends travelling together.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

The 2026 tournament will be the largest in history, featuring 16 host cities across three nations.