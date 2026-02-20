How to buy Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

After hosting arguably the most compact and spectacular World Cup in history in 2022, Qatar is ready to take its talents across the Atlantic.

The Maroon have become a force to be reckoned with in Asian football, and many supporters will be keen to see how the reigning Asian champions perform on the vast stage of North America.

Can the Qatari stars sparkle in the bright lights of San Francisco and Vancouver? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

A record 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations, making it the biggest footballing festival ever seen.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Qatar's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Qatar enters the tournament with high expectations after their recent successes on the continental stage. Having gained invaluable experience as hosts in 2022, the Maroon are looking to prove they belong among the world's elite in Group B.

They face a fascinating journey through the West Coast, starting in Northern California before heading north to Canada. Check out their group phase matches below:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets June 18, 2026 Canada vs Qatar BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets June 24, 2026 TBD vs Qatar Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets

When to buy Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Qatar via the FIFA website between now and the big kick-off in June.

While early phases like the 'Visa Presale' and 'Random Selection Draw' have concluded, the most critical window for fans is still to come:

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Commencing in early April 2026, fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be real-time transactions with immediate confirmation. Given Qatar's growing international profile, expect these to disappear quickly.

Secondary Marketplaces

If official channels sell out, fans can turn to the secondary marketplace on sites like StubHub. While these offer a second chance at seats, prices are often driven by demand and can be significantly higher than face value.

Where to buy Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Qatar matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal. All fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in official sales.

Beyond the initial releases, FIFA also operates an official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only authorized platform for fans to safely buy or sell tickets they can no longer use. It is scheduled to reopen on April 2, 2026.

For those seeking a guaranteed seat with a high-end experience, Qatar Airways Holidays offers exclusive travel packages that include flights, accommodation, and official match tickets, the ultimate "one-stop shop" for the Maroon faithful.

For those looking for more flexibility or specific seating locations after sell-outs, StubHub is the go-to secondary platform. While prices may be higher, it offers a secure way to find seats for the Green Falcons' biggest games.

Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are categorized to accommodate every type of fan. Category 1 offers the premier experience with prime lower-tier seating, while Category 2 provides a balanced view from mid-tier or lower-corner seats. Category 3 serves as a more budget-friendly option with upper-tier seating, and Category 4 remains the most affordable entry point, although these seats are often located in the highest sections of the stadium.

Estimated prices for Qatar's group stage fixtures are as follows:

Category 1: Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620)

Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620) Category 2: Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400)

Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400) Category 3: Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250)

Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250) Category 4: Most affordable / Restricted view ($60 - $120)

What to expect from Qatar in the World Cup 2026?

Qatar arrives in North America not just as participants, but as champions of Asia. The team has evolved significantly since 2022, playing a more expansive and confident style of football that has won them admirers across the globe.

Led by the talismanic Akram Afif, who has proven he can decide games on his own, and the clinical finishing of Almoez Ali, the Maroon are a threat to any defense. Under their current tactical setup, expect a team that is comfortable on the ball and deadly on the counter-attack. After the heartbreak of the group stage exit on home soil, this squad is fueled by a point to prove: that Qatari football is ready for the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Check out the sixteen host cities and the stadiums where the action will unfold: