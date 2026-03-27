How to buy Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Tunisia is preparing for its third consecutive World Cup appearance and seventh overall, bringing one of Africa's most disciplined and organized squads to the global stage.

After a historic victory over France in 2022, the Tunisian fans are more eager than ever to see if their team can finally break the group stage curse and reach the knockout rounds.

Can Sabri Lamouchi’s men make history? Let GOAL take you through the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how to find the cheapest tickets and where to buy them online.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a historic event, taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and will be hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

A total of 104 matches will be played, ensuring more football than ever before. Tunisia has been placed in Group F, with its journey beginning in the vibrant football atmosphere of Mexico before heading to the heart of the United States.

The host cities for the 2026 World Cup are:

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey. United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle. Canada: Toronto, Vancouver.

What is Tunisia's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (Local Time) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Tunisia vs Playoff Winner (2 am) Monterrey Stadium (Mexico) Tickets Saturday, June 20 Tunisia vs Japan (10 pm) Monterrey Stadium (Mexico) Tickets Thursday, June 25 Tunisia vs Netherlands (7 pm) Kansas City Stadium (USA) Tickets

Tunisia’s opener in Monterrey will set the tone. Following that, the match against Japan on June 20 is set to be a landmark moment as the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history.

The Eagles of Carthage will then fly to Kansas City for a massive showdown against the Netherlands, which could decide their fate in the tournament.

What to expect from Tunisia in 2026?

Under the guidance of Sabri Lamouchi, Tunisia has maintained its reputation as a defensive powerhouse.

During the qualifiers, the Eagles of Carthage achieved the remarkable feat of not conceding a single goal across 10 matches.

This defensive solidity, anchored by Montassar Talbi and the consistent Aymen Dahmen in goal, will be their primary weapon in Group F.

In midfield, Ellyes Skhiri continues to be the heartbeat of the team, while Hannibal Mejbri provides the creative spark needed to unlock tough defenses.

While the legendary Youssef Msakni is reaching the twilight of his career, his leadership remains invaluable to a squad that mixes veteran experience with hungry young talent playing across Europe's top leagues.

How to buy Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets?

There are two main ways to secure your spot in the stands: the official FIFA portal and trusted secondary marketplaces.

Official FIFA Ticketing Portal

FIFA releases tickets in several phases. If you missed the early draws, keep an eye on these upcoming opportunities:

Random Selection Draw: This is the primary phase where fans apply for specific matches. If demand exceeds supply, a lottery is held to determine the winners.

This is the primary phase where fans apply for specific matches. If demand exceeds supply, a lottery is held to determine the winners. Last-Minute Sales: Closer to the tournament start in Spring 2026, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Closer to the tournament start in Spring 2026, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Supporter Entry Tier: FIFA has introduced a special $60 entry tier specifically for loyal fans of qualified teams like Tunisia. These are managed through the national football association.

Secondary Marketplaces

If tickets are sold out on the official site, or if you are looking for a specific category that is no longer available, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

Prices on these platforms can fluctuate based on demand, but they offer the best chance to find last-minute seats for high-demand matches.

Where to buy Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary source for all tickets is FIFA.com/tickets.

You must create a FIFA ID to participate in any official sales windows. FIFA also provides an official Resale Platform for fans who can no longer attend, allowing others to buy tickets at face value.

For fans who want more flexibility or missed the official windows, StubHub provides a secondary platform to buy tickets from other fans.

Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets are divided into four categories. Category 4 is the most affordable but is typically reserved for residents of the host nation.

International fans usually look at Category 3 for the best value.

Estimated price ranges for Group Stage matches are as below:

Category Location Estimated Price (USD) Supporter Entry Behind the goals (Designated fans) $60 Category 3 Upper tiers $140 - $185 Category 2 Corners and mid-upper tiers $380 - $430 Category 1 Sidelines (Lower tiers) $450 - $600

*Note: Prices are subject to dynamic changes based on demand and the specific venue.

How to get Tunisia hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Tunisia featuring premium tickets, gourmet food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations (USA, Mexico, and Canada).

For fans looking to travel in style, packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (Perfect for Tunisia's clashes in Monterrey or Kansas City).

Knockout Rounds: Round of 32 / Round of 16 / Bronze Final: Any 1 match.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See Tunisia in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location, as they travel between Mexico and the United States.

Includes: All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match.

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice (e.g., Estadio Azteca or Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Includes: 4-9 matches, depending on the chosen venue.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?