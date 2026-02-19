How to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

The Green Falcons are officially flying to North America! After a thrilling qualification campaign that saw Hervé Renard return to lead Saudi Arabia to their third consecutive FIFA World Cup, the excitement across the Kingdom is at an all-time high.

With a squad boasting stars like Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan, Saudi Arabia will be looking to channel the spirit of 1994 and reach the knockout stages on American soil once again.

If you want to be in the stands when the Green Falcons take on the world, let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

A record-breaking 104 matches will be played over 34 days. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams, and the Green Falcons are ready to be a part of history in this expanded format.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Saudi Arabia has been drawn into Group H, and they face a fascinating path through the East Coast of the United States. Fans can expect electric atmospheres in Miami and Atlanta as the Green Falcons look to soar.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 15, 2026 KSA vs. Uruguay Miami Stadium (Miami) Tickets June 21, 2026 KSA vs. Spain Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets June 26, 2026 KSA vs. Cabo Verde Houston Stadium (Houston) Tickets

When to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets via the official FIFA portal. While early bird draws have concluded, the most important phases are still ahead.

Random Selection Draw

Following the final draw in December 2025, fans applied for specific matches. If you missed this, don't worry, more chances are coming.

Last-Minute Sales Phase (Starting April 2026)

Starting in early April 2026, FIFA will open the "Last-Minute Sales Phase." These tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. For high-demand Saudi matches, especially the clash against Spain, these will sell out in minutes.

Secondary Marketplaces

If you miss out on the official FIFA releases, secondary marketplaces like StubHub will have listings. Prices here fluctuate based on demand, so keep a close eye on the market as the tournament nears.

Where to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats is the official FIFA ticketing portal. You must register for a FIFA ID to participate in any official sales.

Beyond the initial releases, FIFA operates an official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fan-to-fan resale at face value. It is expected to reopen on April 2, 2026.

For those looking for more flexibility or specific seating locations after sell-outs, StubHub is the go-to secondary platform. While prices may be higher, it offers a secure way to find seats for the Green Falcons' biggest games.

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has categorized tickets into four tiers. For Saudi Arabia’s group stage matches, here are the estimated price ranges:

Match tickets for Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are categorized to accommodate every type of fan. Category 1 offers the premier experience with prime lower-tier seating, while Category 2 provides a balanced view from mid-tier or lower-corner seats. Category 3 serves as a more budget-friendly option with upper-tier seating, and Category 4 remains the most affordable entry point, although these seats are often located in the highest sections of the stadium.

Estimated prices for the Green Falcons' group stage fixtures are as follows:

Category 1: Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620)

Prime lower-tier seating ($450 - $620) Category 2: Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400)

Mid-tier/Lower-corner seating ($280 - $400) Category 3: Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250)

Upper-tier seating ($150 - $250) Category 4: Most affordable / Restricted view ($60 - $120)

What to expect from Saudi Arabia in the World Cup 2026?

Expect passion, tactical discipline, and the tactical "wizardry" of Hervé Renard. Since his return, the Frenchman has revitalized the squad, focusing on a rock-solid defense that conceded only four goals in their final six qualifiers.

The Green Falcons are no longer underdogs who are happy just to be there. With Salem Al Dawsari, the man who broke Argentinian hearts, leading the line, and Feras Al Brikan finding his best form at Al Ahli, the Saudi attack is clinical. Keep an eye on the rising star Musab Al-Juwayr in midfield, who is quickly becoming the heartbeat of this team.

How to get Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

Experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with comprehensive hospitality packages for Saudi Arabia matches, featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and more.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match

Any 1 non-host nation team match Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club

Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club Starting at $1,400 / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice (e.g., all Miami matches)

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See the Green Falcons in action at every early-stage match.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Check out the sixteen host cities and the stadiums where the action will unfold: