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Book World Cup 2026 Parking
Rob Norcup

World Cup 2026 Parking & Transportation Guide: From No-Parking Zones to Official FIFA Parking

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GOAL has all the answers to your World Cup 2026 transportation questions

Once your World Cup 2026 match tickets are confirmed, you’ll have to start planning out your matchday itinerary. One key factor, of course, is how you are going to get to and from the stadium in a smooth and stress-free fashion to make the most of your World Cup experience.

Each of the 16 World Cup host cities spread across North America have their own unique transportation systems in place, and preparation will prove vital so that your special day runs without any unnecessary complications.

Let GOAL show you all the latest World Cup 2026 transport information, including what the best modes are to use at the various locations.

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World Cup Parking and Transport: An Overview

Host City / StadiumParking Cost (Matchday)Primary Public TransportTransit Cost (Round-Trip)
New York/NJ (MetLife)Zero on-site parkingNJ Transit (Train)$105.00 (Capped)
Los Angeles (SoFi)$300.00LA Metro + Shuttle$3.50
Miami (Hard Rock)$175.00 - $250.00Brightline / Shuttle Bus$20.00+ / Free
Boston (Gillette)$175.00MBTA Commuter Rail$80.00
Dallas (AT&T)$125.00 - $175.00TRE + Shuttle Bus$12.00
Philadelphia (Lincoln)$115.00 - $125.00Broad Street Line$0.00 (Free Post-Match)
Kansas City (Arrowhead)$75.00 - $125.00Stadium Shuttle$15.00
Houston (NRG)$99.00 - $125.00METRORail Red Line$2.50
Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz)$99.00MARTA$5.00
Seattle (Lumen Field)$125.00+Link Light Rail$6.50
San Francisco (Levi's)$125.00+VTA Light Rail / BART$15.00 - $25.00
Toronto (BMO Field)$80.00+ (Limited)GO Transit / TTC$7.00 - $15.00
Vancouver (BC Place)$75.00+ (Limited)SkyTrain$6.50 - $10.00
Mexico City (Azteca)VariableMetro / Tren Ligero10 Pesos ($0.60)

What parking is available at World Cup 2026 venues?

On-site parking at all 16 World Cup stadiums is extremely limited and must be handled with care to avoid being turned away at the security perimeter.

The No-Parking Zone: MetLife Stadium

For the matches at MetLife Stadium (including the July 19 Final), there is zero on-site spectator parking

Fans driving to the Meadowlands must reserve off-site spaces at the American Dream Mall, where rates have surged to $225 per game, or utilize official park-and-ride shuttles.

Official Booking via JustPark

All parking must be pre-purchased through JustPahttps://go.skimresources.com?id=211948X1692227&xs=1&xcust=goal-tat&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.justpark.com%2Fus%2Fevent-parking%2Ffifa-world-cup-2026rk, FIFA’s official 2026 partner. 

No on-site payments will be accepted at stadium gates. 

Note that most passes are allocated in waves. You will likely receive your specific lot assignment and digital permit via email 7–10 days before kickoff.

Strict Eligibility Rules

  • Ticket-Holders Only: Parking is restricted to match attendees. You must often show your mobile match ticket just to enter the stadium parking complex.
  • Email Matching: You must use the same email address for JustPark that is linked to your official FIFA ticketing account. Discrepancies can lead to your reservation being automatically flagged or cancelled.
  • Pricing: While some spots remain at $75, average prices for marquee fixtures have risen to $175 per vehicle.

Estimated World Cup 2026 parking costs by stadium are as follows:

StadiumCityPrice (approx.)
MetLife Stadium New York/NJ No on-site parking
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles $250 - $300
Gillette Stadium Boston $175
Hard Rock Stadium Miami $175 - $200 
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia $115 - $125 
AT&T Stadium Dallas $75 - $125 
Arrowhead StadiumKansas City $75 - $100 
NRG Stadium Houston $99 - $125 
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta $99 
Lumen Field Seattle$125+ 
Levi's Stadium San Francisco $125+


NB: Prices for Canadian and Mexican venue parking (Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey) have not yet been fully listed on the official portal, but rates are expected to follow similar high-demand ‘variable pricing’ models.

Parking fees are expected to increase as the tournament progresses from group stages to the knockout rounds.

How to use public transport during World Cup 2026?

While some World Cup matchgoers will be keen to drive and park up, many of the host cities are pushing ‘car-free’ plans with public transport or shuttle services recommended. 

Transit Savings and Incentives

While some cities are offering incentives, others have streamlined their payment systems. In Seattle, fans can purchase a specialized $18 World Cup 3-Day Pass covering all regional transit. 

Budget-friendly round-trips remain available in Atlanta ($5 via MARTA) and Los Angeles ($3.50 via LA Metro)..

Critical Pricing and Capacity Limits

Be prepared for high-demand surcharges. Following a recent price drop, NJ Transit round-trip tickets to MetLife Stadium are now $105 (down from $150). 

These are capped at 40,000 per match, require pre-purchase via the NJ Transit app, and include a mandatory physical wristband for the return journey. In Miami, parking at Hard Rock Stadium has peaked at $249.99 for marquee fixtures.

Essential Matchday Logistics

  • The Last Mile Walk: Ride-share hubs at stadiums like SoFi and AT&T are located in restricted zones, often requiring a 20–30 minute walk to the gates. Direct stadium drop-offs are prohibited on matchdays.
  • Skip the Queues: Avoid ticket machine lines by pre-loading digital transit cards or apps, such as TAP (LA), Breeze (Atlanta), or myORCA (Seattle/Sound Transit).

Examples of World Cup 2026 host cities' primary transport modes and costs are shown below:

StadiumCityTransport Mode(s)Price
MetLife Stadium New York/NJ NJ Transit Train / Shuttle Bus $150 / $80
Gillette Stadium Boston Matchday Special Train / Host Com. Bus $80 / $95
Lincoln Financial Field PhiladelphiaBroad Street Line $2.90 pre-match, free post-match)
AT&T Stadium DallasTRE + Shuttle Bus $6 ($0 for shuttle)
Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Stadium Shuttle $15
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Brightline Train / Shuttle Bus $20.40+ / Free
Levi's Stadium San Francisco VTA Light Rail / BART $11 - $22
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles LA Metro $3.50
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta MARTA $5
NRG Stadium Houston MetroRail Red Line $3
Lumen Field Seattle Link Light Rail / Sounder $3.25 to $5.75
Toronto BMO Field TTC / GO Transit from $3.30
Vancouver BC Place SkyTrain from $3.20
Mexico Cities Multiple Metro / Local Bus 5 pesos ($0.30)

Apps like Uber and Lyft (US/Canada) or DiDi (Mexico) will be available in certain locations for those looking to take taxis rideshare. 

However, you should be aware that prices may surge immediately before and after matches and some stadiums will have restricted pick-up/drop-off areas.

How to buy last-minute World Cup 2026 match tickets?

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

FIFA World Cup 2026 TicketsBook Now

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 
MexicoEstadio Azteca (Mexico City) 83,000
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium (Houston)68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)64,091 
 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)65,827 
 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)69,391 
 Lumen Field (Seattle)65,123

What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).

VenueDateFixture (k.o time)Tickets
Toronto, Canada (BMO Field)June 12Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (3pm ET)Tickets
 June 17Group L: Ghana vs Panama (7pm ET)Tickets
 June 20Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET)Tickets
 June 23Group L: Panama vs Croatia (7pm ET)Tickets
 June 26Group I: Senegal vs Iraq (3pm ET)Tickets
 July 2Round of 32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up (7pm ET)Tickets
Vancouver, Canada (BC Place)June 13Group D: Australia vs Turkiye (9pm PT)Tickets
 June 18Group B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm PT)Tickets
 June 21Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt (6pm PT)Tickets
 June 24Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 26Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (8pm PT)Tickets
 July 2Round of 32: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place (8pm PT)Tickets
 July 7Round of 16: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners (1pm PT)Tickets
Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron)June 11Group A: South Korea vs Czechia (8pm CST)Tickets
 June 18Group A: Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST)Tickets
 June 23Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo (8pm CST)Tickets
 June 26Group H: Uruguay vs Spain (6pm CST)Tickets
Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)June 11Group A: Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST)Tickets
 June 17Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (8pm CST)Tickets
 June 24Group A: Czechia vs Mexico (7pm CST)Tickets
 June 30Round of 32: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place (7pm CST)Tickets
 July 5Round of 16: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners (6pm CST)Tickets
Monterrey, Mexico (Estadio BBVA)June 14Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia (8pm CT)Tickets
 June 20Group F: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm CT)Tickets
 June 24Group A: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm CT)Tickets
 June 29Round of 32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up (7pm CT)Tickets
Atlanta, USA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)June 15Group H: Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET)Tickets
 June 18Group A: UEFA Path D Winner vs South Africa (12pm ET)Tickets
 June 21Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET)Tickets
 June 24Group C: Morocco vs Haiti (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 27Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (7.30pm ET)Tickets
 July 1Round of 32: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place (12pm ET)Tickets
 July 7Round of 16: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners (12pm ET)Tickets
 July 15Semi-finals: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners (3pm ET)Tickets
Foxborough, USA (Gillette Stadium)June 13Group C: Haiti vs Scotland (9pm ET)Tickets
 June 16Group I: FIFA Play-Off 2 Winner vs Norway (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 19Group C: Scotland vs Morocco (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 23Group L: England vs Ghana (4pm ET)Tickets
 June 26Group I: Norway vs France (3pm ET)Tickets
 June 29Round of 32: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place (4.30pm ET)Tickets
 July 9Quarter-finals: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners (4pm ET)Tickets
Arlington, USA (AT&T Stadium)June 14Group F: Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CDT)Tickets
 June 17Group L: England vs Croatia (3pm CDT)Tickets
 June 22Group J: Argentina vs Austria (12pm CDT)Tickets
 June 25Group F: Japan vs Sweden (6pm CDT)Tickets
 June 27Group J: Jordan vs Argentina (9pm CDT)Tickets
 June 30Round of 32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up (12pm CDT)Tickets
 July 3Round of 32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up (1pm CDT)Tickets
 July 6Round of 16: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners (2pm CDT)Tickets
 July 14Semi-finals: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners (2pm CDT)Tickets
Houston, USA (NRG Stadium)June 14Group E: Germany vs Curacao (12pm CDT)Tickets
 June 17Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm CDT)Tickets
 June 20Group A: Netherlands vs Sweden (12pm CDT)Tickets
 June 23Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm CDT)Tickets
 June 26Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (7pm CDT)Tickets
 June 29Round of 32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up (12pm CDT)Tickets
 July 4Round of 16: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners (12pm CDT)Tickets
Kansas City, USA (Arrowhead Stadium)June 16Group J: Argentina vs Algeria (7pm CT)Tickets
 June 20Group E: Ecuador vs Curacao (6pm CT)Tickets
 June 25Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands (5pm CT)Tickets
 June 27Group J: Algeria vs Austria (8pm CT)Tickets
 July 3Round of 32: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place (7.30pm CT)Tickets
 July 11Quarter-finals: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners (7pm CT)Tickets
Los Angeles, USA (SoFi Stadium)June 12Group D: USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT)Tickets
 June 15Group G: Iran vs New Zealand (6pm PTTickets
 June 18Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 21Group G: Belgium vs Iran (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 25Group D: Turkiye vs USA (7pm PT)Tickets
 June 28Round of 32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up (12pm PT)Tickets
 July 2Round of 32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up (12pm PT)Tickets
 July 10Quarter-finals: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners (12pm PT)Tickets
Miami, USA (Hard Rock Stadium)June 15Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 21Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 24Group C: Scotland vs Brazil (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 27Group K: Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm ET)Tickets
 July 3Round of 32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up (6pm ET)Tickets
 July 11Quarter-finals: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners (5pm ET)Tickets
 July 18Third place play-off: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers (5pm ET)Tickets
New Jersey, USA (MetLife Stadium)June 13Group C: Brazil vs Morocco (6pm ET)Tickets
 June 16Group I: France vs Senegal (3pm ET)Tickets
 June 22Group I: Norway vs Senegal (8pm ET)Tickets
 June 25Group E: Ecuador vs Germany (4pm ET)Tickets
 June 27Group L: Panama vs England (5pm ET)Tickets
 June 30Round of 32: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place (5pm ET)Tickets
 July 5Round of 16: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners (4pm ET)Tickets
 July 19Final: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners (3pm ET)Tickets
Philadelphia, USA (Lincoln Financial Field)June 14Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7pm ET)Tickets
 June 19Group C: Brazil vs Haiti (9pm ET)Tickets
 June 22Group I: France vs Iraq (5pm ET)Tickets
 June 25Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET)Tickets
 June 27Group L: Croatia vs Ghana (5pm ET)Tickets
 July 4Round of 16: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners (5pm ET)Tickets
Santa Clara, USA (Levi's Stadium)June 13Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 16Group J: Austria vs Jordan (9pm PT)Tickets
 June 19Group D: Turkiye vs Paraguay (9pm PT)Tickets
 June 22Group J: Jordan vs Algeria (8pm PT)Tickets
 June 25Group D: Paraguay vs Australia (7pm PT)Tickets
 July 1Round of 32: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place (5pm PT)Tickets
Seattle, USA (Lumen Field)June 15Group G: Belgium vs Egypt (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 19Group D: USA vs Australia (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 24Group B: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar (12pm PT)Tickets
 June 26Group G: Egypt vs Iran (8pm PT)Tickets
 July 1Round of 32: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place (1pm PT)Tickets
 July 6Round of 16: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners (5pm PT)Tickets

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

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