William Saliba has 'already forgotten' about Arsenal's Champions League final loss as defender getting 'teased' by France team-mates

While Saliba is trying to forget the result, his France team-mates are making sure it stays in the conversation. The Bleus squad features five PSG players who were on the winning side that night, and the Arsenal man revealed that the atmosphere at the dinner table has been lively, even if the jokes are all in good spirits.

Saliba is clearly taking the banter in his stride as he aims to secure silverware at the international level instead. "With the five Parisians, we sometimes talk about it, we tease each other a bit at the table, it's all in good fun," the former Marseille man admitted.