Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (86th and 90th+4) and Joao Vitinha (74th) decided the open game. Chelsea's Malo Gusto (28th) and Enzo Fernandez (57th) had previously responded twice to goals from Bradley Barcola (10th) and Ousmane Dembelé (40th).

Meanwhile, north of the Arctic Circle, Bodø/Glimt celebrated another footballing feast. They secured a 3-0 (2-0) win against Sporting on their home turf.

After the underdogs knocked out last year's finalists Inter Milan in the play-offs, they now have their sights set on the quarter-finals. Bayer Leverkusen could be waiting for them there. The Werkself fought hard to secure a 1-1 (0-0) draw in the first leg against Arsenal.