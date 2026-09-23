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VIDEO: 'They're going to break our backs!' - Raphinha caught on camera pleading with referee for protection during Barcelona's victory over Sevilla
Raphinha confronts official over aggressive tactics
Barcelona secured another crucial La Liga victory against Sevilla, but the match was defined by its physical intensity. DAZN cameras captured exclusive footage of Raphinha approaching referee Martinez Munuera throughout the fixture. The Brazilian forward repeatedly urged the official to clamp down on the hosts' aggressive approach.
The 29-year-old was particularly frustrated by Sevilla's defensive methods. He actively demanded greater intervention from Munuera to ensure the safety of his team-mates. This proactive approach highlighted Raphinha's growing influence as a vocal leader on the pitch.
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'That's called judo!'
Audio released by DAZN revealed the exact nature of Raphinha's complaints to Munuera. The winger directly warned the referee about the physical toll the opposition's tactics were taking. “They’re going to break our backs,” Raphinha stated. “Try to be careful with the screens and holds. There comes a point when they’re going to break our backs. Once you call one or two fouls, they’ll stop doing it.”
The tension boiled over during a confrontation between Raphinha and Sevilla's Youssuf Fofana at a free-kick. The pair engaged in a physical tussle, prompting immediate intervention from the match official.
Munuera was quick to reprimand both players for their grappling in the penalty area. “Both of you, he grabs and you do too,” the referee declared. “That’s not football, that’s called judo.”
Raphinha’s willingness to challenge officials underlines his elevated status in Catalonia. Now wearing the armband as first captain, the forward has fully embraced his leadership responsibilities. He has clocked more minutes than any other outfield player this term.
His influence extends far beyond his vocal presence. Raphinha has formed a devastating attacking trident alongside Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez. The Brazilian has already registered a staggering 14 goals in just eight appearances, arguably surpassing the brilliant form he showed during his debut campaign.
Gruelling international duties await
Barcelona head into the international break riding the momentum of seven consecutive La Liga victories. However, Hansi Flick will be anxious about his captain's demanding schedule.
Raphinha faces a punishing 34,000-kilometre round trip to Australia for a series of international friendlies with Brazil. The Catalan giants will be desperate for their talisman to return fit and fresh as they look to maintain their sensational domestic form.
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