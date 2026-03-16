More than just fasting: Muslim soccer stars on the deeper meaning of Ramadan

Moreira, for example, experienced some horror stories in France, a country where conversations around Ramadan in sport have sometimes been more complicated. During one season, heading into some crucial matches, a coach told Morreira and his teammates that fasting was off the table, despite the fact that eight players in the squad were Muslim.
"He said that, if we wanted to do Ramadan, we could do it at the end of the season," Moreira recalls. "He said, 'If you do it, you cannot play for me'. It's not that simple. [We said] We won't play if you don't want us to, but it's our religion, and you have to respect that. The league itself didn't respect that, but the club or coach is different. Of course, he couldn't change eight players, so we all just played anyway, but it was so weird. It broke something between us and him."
During his travels, Jimmy has run into three different types of coaches. The first is very similar to the one Morreira described. He encountered one in Sudan who attempted to tell players that they couldn't fast at a crucial point in their season. Jimmy pulled that coach aside.
"You can't say that here," he says. "That will put you on the spot, and they're not going to like you. In the Middle East, if the coach tries to make someone eat before Iftar, everyone's going to be after him."
The second coach is the proactive one. Unai Emery is a great example of that, Jimmy says. At Aston Villa, Emery gave Muslim players resources and attention, helping ease the process. As for the third type of coach, they stay out of it, allowing players to do what they have to do privately as long as they keep their commitments to the team, too.
"There's that political side," Jimmy says. "They don't want to get involved in this one so, if you fast, that's okay, and that's up to you, but if you don't perform, they're going to pull you."
Ekic, meanwhile, had her own experience. Due to her Bosnian heritage, most coaches and teammates never even realized Ekic was even Muslim. Because of that, she largely kept her fasting private, going through the process alone and without much aid from those around her for much of her life.
"I never thought to bring it up to someone," she says. "I feel like people sometimes are like, 'We feel bad for you', but that's not the point. I don't want you to feel bad or have sympathy. I'm doing this because I want to do it"
That all changed during a loan spell in Australia in 2022. Her coach and sporting director at Melbourne City were Croatian, so they knew the deal. After a scary text telling Ekic to come to the office one day, she was relieved to find out that they had privately come up with a plan for her and her fast. They took an interest, too. At one point during her time in Australia, Ekic and her teammates attended a Ramadan event hosted by Bachar Houli, a famous Australian Rules Football Player. It was a valuable learning experience, one that ultimately brought Ekic closer to those around her. She answered questions throughout, but she didn't mind at all, particularly given what Ramadan was like for her in every season prior.
Ekic's favorite Ramadan experience came during international duty with Bosnia. After playing, she stayed around to spend time with her family. Due to the demographics of the area, Ramadan was in focus. At night, restaurants were overbooked with reservations, and everyone was seated, ready to break their fast. That night felt like a party. Ekic had never seen anything like it.
"There's this cannon, which scared me the first day, but when the cannon shoots, that signifies the sun has set, and everyone can break their fast," she says. "It was also International Women's Day, so there were flowers everywhere. It was so cool to be a part of."