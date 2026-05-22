Pep Guardiola to coach Cristiano Ronaldo?! Jorge Jesus claims Man City boss should be 'proud' to replace him at Al-Nassr as he confirms exit after Saudi Pro League success

Asked whether he would feel proud if Guardiola succeeded him at Al-Nassr, Jesus dismissed the suggestion and insisted the feeling should be the other way around. Jesus also explained why he decided against extending his stay despite delivering domestic success.

“Pride [for being replaced by Guardiola]? No... why? He's the one who should be proud to replace me, not me for him," Jesus said.

"When I accepted this challenge, when Cristiano Ronaldo and [Jose] Semedo invited me, I knew it would be the most difficult challenge of my coaching career. To win this championship, we had to be much better than our opponents. As I told Cris: 'I'll help you become champion and then I'll go on with my life'."