AFP
Neymar trains alone in Brazil World Cup camp for first time after 'taking another step' in injury recovery bid
Significant progress in New Jersey
Neymar, who has been sidelined for a month with a right calf injury, moved out of the gym and onto the pitch sidelines on Tuesday, as per ESPN. This marked his first session on the grass since the Brazilian squad touched down at their base in Morristown, New Jersey. The sight of the legendary forward back in boots is a welcome development for a nation desperate to see their icon back in action.
The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) provided an optimistic update on his condition, stating that Neymar "took another step in his recovery process" with his appearance at the training ground. Footage released by the CBF showed the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward performing his first running drills since the injury and working out closely with a member of Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff.
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Knockout stages the realistic target
Despite being included in the final roster for the tournament, Neymar arrived in camp with significant question marks over his fitness after picking up the calf problem while playing for Santos on May 17. He is currently recovering from a Grade II muscle injury, a diagnosis that has required careful management from the medical department to avoid any further setbacks.
The Brazilian media has suggested that the medical staff are focusing on a long-term plan, with the primary objective being to have the 34-year-old fully fit for the knockout stages. This would effectively rule him out of Brazil's remaining Group C fixtures against Haiti and Scotland. ESPN reported that Neymar underwent fresh medical examinations on Monday to monitor the healing of the muscle, though the CBF has yet to officially confirm those results.
Ancelotti backs 'indisputable' Neymar
Neymar watched from the bench during Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco on Saturday, though he was not in kit as he continues his rehabilitation. Head coach Ancelotti remains confident that his star man will be integrated back into the full squad training soon, stressing that his presence in the camp serves a purpose beyond just his on-field magic.
"Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible," Ancelotti said before the Morocco game. "Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team."
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Ending a long international absence
For Neymar, this World Cup represents a major personal hurdle following a nightmare period with injuries. He has not played for the senior national team since October 17, 2023, when he suffered a devastating ACL and meniscus tear during a qualifier against Uruguay. That injury sparked a lengthy layoff that has seen the Santos star spend approximately 700 days sidelined due to various fitness issues and recovery cycles. It is expected he will remain a spectator when Brazil face Haiti on Friday.
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