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Man Utd not giving up on Aurelien Tchouameni as Red Devils make new approach for Real Madrid midfielder
Red Devils eye Real Madrid star
United are refusing to let the dream of signing Tchouameni die, with reports claiming they have once again reached out to Real Madrid. The Premier League giants have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old midfielder and are reportedly undeterred by recent developments regarding his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Old Trafford officials are believed to have made a fresh enquiry to understand the conditions required to bring the former Monaco man to England.
The interest from Manchester is nothing new, as the club has been tracking Tchouameni's progress since his days in Ligue 1. However, the urgency has increased as United look to find a permanent successor for Casemiro, who also arrived from the Spanish capital and completed his move to Inter Miami today. According to reports, specifically via The Sun, United see the Frenchman as the ideal profile to anchor their midfield for the next several years, providing the physical presence and technical quality that they currently lack in the holding role.
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Contract status complicates matters
While United remain hopeful, the situation is complicated by the fact that Tchouameni has reportedly committed his future to Los Blancos. Although an official announcement from the club is still pending, it is widely understood that the midfielder has agreed to a contract extension that would keep him in Madrid until 2031, according to Mundo Deportivo. This long-term commitment was intended to ward off suitors from the Premier League, but it appears United are willing to test Real Madrid's resolve regardless of the paperwork.
United’s interest in signing Tchouameni was also reignited as doubts hovered over his future following his recent crisis at the club. The turmoil stemmed from a high-profile physical altercation with teammate Federico Valverde during a training session last May prior to El Clásico, which left Valverde needing hospital treatment for facial injuries. Although Real Madrid initiated internal disciplinary proceedings and heavy transfer speculation ensued, both players later cleared the air, leading the club to put exit rumors to rest by securing the Frenchman's future through a contract extension until 2031.
Mourinho factor and squad dynamics
Internal dynamics at Madrid also play a significant role in this developing saga. Mourinho, according to reports, considers the French international as one of the essential pillars of his tactical setup. The manager’s belief in the player’s abilities was a primary catalyst for the club moving to secure his long-term future with the recent contract extension. Mourinho has historically valued powerful, intelligent defensive midfielders, and he views Tchouameni as the "fixed" point around which the rest of the team rotates.
Tchouameni joined Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €80 million. Since his arrival, he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Bernabeu, winning La Liga and the Champions League among several other major honors. Last season, the French midfielder remained a crucial figure for Los Blancos, making 49 appearances across all competitions while scoring two goals and providing two assists.
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Manchester United's midfield rebuild
The pursuit of Tchouameni highlights Manchester United's desperate need to revitalize their midfield. The Red Devils have already bolstered their options in the center of the pitch this summer by signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. However, as they prepare for their return to the Champions League next season, United remain keen on further strengthening the squad to ensure they can compete at the highest level.
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