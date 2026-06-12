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‘Hard for Man City to keep’ Rodri if Real Madrid come calling - with former Blues player & coach expecting more big names to follow Pep Guardiola out of the Etihad
Madrid native Rodri linked with a return to his roots
After 10 trophy-laden years in England, legendary Catalan coach Guardiola has cut his contract short and walked away from the stresses of Premier League management. He is looking forward to enjoying a well-earned break.
Inevitable questions are being asked of how City will fare without an iconic presence at the helm. The expectation is that Enzo Maresca - a former assistant to Guardiola - will take on the unenviable task of following in record-shattering footsteps.
He will want to put his own stamp on the Blues’ squad, with movement in and out of the Etihad being speculated on ahead of another transfer window swinging open on June 15. It has been suggested for some time that Spain international Rodri is attracting admiring glances from his homeland.
The Madrid native, and former Atletico star, will soon celebrate his 30th birthday and has not looked quite the same since suffering a devastating ACL injury in September 2024. He would likely jump at the chance to head back to his roots and join the ‘Galacticos’ at Santiago Bernabeu.
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Will Man City sanction Rodri sale in summer transfer window?
Quizzed on whether such a switch could be sanctioned, former City player and coach Reid - speaking at the world’s biggest World Cup-themed auction courtesy of BUDDS, the UK's leading specialist auctioneers of sports memorabilia - told GOAL: “Before the injury, I agree with you, cruciate is a bad injury - I had one before. Medical science now - knives and forks they used on me! He's a quality player. There's a new regime coming in. There’s noises that Real Madrid are interested.
“Him being a Spanish lad, I think if Real Madrid come knocking, I think it's going to be hard for Man City to keep him. But he's a quality player and he'll be back as good as ever, I'm convinced.”
Are more stars going to follow Guardiola out of the Etihad?
Rodri - with four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown to his name - is not the only City star to have seen an imminent exit mooted. Portuguese defender Ruben Dias is another of those said to be mulling over his options.
Pressed on whether Guardiola will be followed out of the door by a few familiar faces, Reid added: “There’ll be changes, I think inevitably. Pep’s reign at Manchester City is there for all to see - outstanding. A new regime, I think it's only natural that there will be changes. That's part of football.
“The way Sir Alex [Ferguson] went, changes it, at Manchester United for a long time - it happens. It's how they manage it. There is still a lot of quality players at Manchester City, as we know. But definitely a new regime.
“I think it's fascinating. Obviously I'm focused on the World Cup, but next year, the Premiership, is going to be so interesting it's untrue. Different managerial changes - not just at Man City. It's going to be a fascinating season.”
- BUDDS Auctions
Battle for World Cup glory taking centre stage
Rodri and Dias are currently on 2026 World Cup duty with Spain and Portugal respectively, with both of those nations sitting among the favourites to savour global glory on North American soil. If they are to capture the most prestigious of prizes, then their exploits will go down in history.
In the years to come, mementos from said success will generate considerable interest among fans from every corner of the planet. Collectors are in a position to get their hands on some historic items this summer - including Martin Peters and Alan Ball shirts from the 1966 final and the gold medal that Pele collected in 1958 after inspiring Brazil to their first triumph.
The BUDDS World Cup Auction will take place on 25th June 2026, with an online timed auction starting on 2nd June. More information is here, and for a free online valuation of any sporting memorabilia, click here.