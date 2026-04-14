Will Man City sell Rodri to Real Madrid? Blues told what to do with Ballon d’Or winner amid transfer links to ‘the best holding midfielder in England’

As things stand, Spain international Rodri - who joined City in 2019 and has helped them to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup glory - is approaching the final year of his contract. Fresh terms have been mooted, but no deal has been signed.

That situation is keeping the rumour mill ticking over, with the Euro 2024 winner - who was named the best player on the planet in the year that continental crown was captured - set to turn 30 in June. City may find themselves with a huge future call to make in a matter of weeks.

La Liga giants Real are reportedly ready to return the Madrid native to his roots, with an enticing offer being lined up, but should City open themselves up to bids for a player that has rediscovered his best form on the back of a devastating ACL injury that was suffered in September 2024?