Real Madrid need to move heaven and earth to sign Rodri this summer and finally solve their massive midfield problem

Still, the temptation is to look for people to blame if Madrid are not winning every week. Whether it's Kylian Mbappe being accused of hogging the ball and stat-padding, or Vinicius Jr lacking cutting edge, or Alvaro Arbeloa lacking tactical ideas, or the right side of defence being paper-thin, they all have some veil of truth to them.

But none explain a deeper, more obvious gap in the Madrid team. Indeed, for all of the attacking inconsistencies and defensive faults, one fact remains: Real Madrid do not have a truly elite central midfielder.

For years, Los Blancos relied on having a midfield fulcrum to settle things. More recently, they enjoyed the presence of two in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric - and perhaps even three, at times, depending on what you thought of Casemiro. Yet for the past two seasons, they have been well short in the centre of the park.

Solutions there aren't easy. World-class players, to be sure, can be developed, but at a club that doesn't really allow time for footballers to evolve - especially when titles are on the line - the default method is simple: Fix the problem with cash.

Even then, world-class midfielders don't grow on trees. It just so happens, though, that Rodri's contract is running down at Manchester City, and Madrid are seemingly intrigued. Reports are once again beginning to swirl, claiming that the Spanish giants are interested in signing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. There is certainly a Rodri-shaped hole in Madrid's midfield, and whether it be this summer or next, they need to invest in the the world's premier midfield all-rounder.