Liam Rosenior had to go - but rudderless Chelsea's problems run much, much deeper

For the first time during the dire run of form that brought about his downfall, the gloves were notably off for Rosenior in his post-match interviews and press conference in the wake of the Brighton debacle, perhaps pointing to a breakdown in his relationship with some of his playing staff. First, he told Sky Sports: "It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude. I keep coming out and defending the players. That's indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now.

"The professionalism wasn't there. It's a really difficult night. The most difficult night not even just here, so far, at this magnificent football club, but in my career. Some of the things I witnessed today, I never want to see again."

He continued on the warpath when facing the wider media, adding: "In the basics, in the pride that you should have in wearing the shirt, that was unacceptable. I've defended the players and I am accountable. I've always said that. After tonight, I think the players as well need to have a look in the mirror for what they put in. You can talk about tactics, tactics come after the basics. Having more courage to play, winning duels, winning headers, tackles, conceding terrible goals. That was an unacceptable performance tonight."

When asked about a disconnect between himself and the players, he responded damningly: "Judging off that performance, it looks that way. I won't lie. I don't feel there's a disconnect between me and the players. We work very closely with them in training, in individual meetings, team meetings. We are giving everything to the players.

"There is a lack of spirit, a lack of belief that can create that perspective that makes it look a certain way. I can't argue with that at the moment because the run we're on is unacceptable and that performance definitely was as well."