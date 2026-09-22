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Arsenal handed fresh injury scare as Jurrien Timber sits out international training
Timber sits out Oranje training
Arsenal defender Timber has missed group training while away on international duty with the Netherlands. The full-back is currently following a modified schedule as he continues to step up his recovery from injury. The development may cause concern for Arsenal supporters after Timber only recently returned to first-team action. Having missed the midweek Carabao Cup tie away to Ipswich Town, he completed an hour against Brighton last weekend.
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Special schedule agreed with Xavi
Dutch publication Voetbal International reports that Arsenal have been in direct contact with new Oranje head coach Xavi. Together, the club and national team staff have devised a tailored workload for the defender to manage his fitness carefully.
This individual training programme suggests Timber will not be risked for the Netherlands in their upcoming fixture against Germany. The precautionary measure is designed to protect the defender following a lengthy period on the sidelines.
Gunners facing mounting right-back selection crisis
Timber originally picked up an injury during the run-in of Arsenal’s Premier League-winning campaign. Although he returned to the bench for the Champions League final, he was not fit enough to feature at the World Cup.
Arteta is now facing a severe selection shortage in defence after Ben White picked up a knock before the international break. Furthermore, Declan Rice - who deputised at right-back against Brighton - has withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. With Cristian Mosquera sidelined by a knee injury and William Saliba nursing a back problem, new signing Ezri Konsa has played exclusively at centre-back.
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