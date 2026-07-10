Why Jude Bellingham’s ‘arrogance’ is more productive than Mohamed Salah’s as ex-England star reacts to ‘laughable’ criticism of Three Lions talisman

Asked about that unwavering belief, with a “who else” celebration famously delivered at Euro 2024, ex-England midfielder Murphy - speaking in association with BetWright football betting - told GOAL: “He's a wonderful footballer in terms of his all-round game, athleticism, technical ability, fitness. He's got the lot but he's also got that wonderful mentality and belief in himself that you see very rarely in young players when you look down the years. Maybe Stevie G, maybe [Wayne] Rooney, Michael Owen, that type of level.

“He's done it for years. It doesn't surprise me what he's doing. Even in the Euros when we played badly he was still the one. I was at games where he was the one trying to make things happen - he had the overhead kick and the header in the first game to get us the win.

“He's got something very few players have, which is that balance between wonderful ability and an unbelievable mentality and belief in himself. I found it bizarre and I could look back on the interviews I did when I was asked about Bellingham starting or not, Rogers, etc, etc. I found it a little bit laughable. Not because Rogers isn't a brilliant player but Bellingham's levels are a step above and he's proven it in big tournaments.

“Actually, even if you take away international football, to walk into Madrid and do what he did in that season is nothing short of incredible. The only reason this season's been a bit off for him is because of some injuries.

“If he's fit, he plays. It doesn't matter where either. It actually doesn't matter where because he's so blessed. I'm really pleased for him because although some people don't like that kind of arrogance or that belief and it comes across to some the wrong way, I love that because it never, ever impacts his output in the game.

“Normally, you get players who think they're amazing and they are amazing but sometimes they walk about and think that scheme should work for them. He's not that guy.”