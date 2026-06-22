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Jude Bellingham backed to learn from ‘personality clash’ with Thomas Tuchel as England manager makes it clear who is ‘the boss’
Bellingham on target in England's opener against Croatia
Bellingham delivered the perfect response to any doubters during that contest, as he put in a lively display that was full of energy and the hard-running that has helped to make him a global superstar.
Fitting reward for his efforts was found early in the second half at AT&T Stadium in Texas, with a characteristic burst into the penalty area allowing a fierce shot to be drilled into the back of the net - putting the Three Lions back in front on the day as they eventually battled their way to a 4-2 victory.
Bellingham lived up to expectations, having seen Morgan Rogers provide stiff competition to his starting berth, with the 22-year-old proving once again why he is so highly regarded and considered by many to be a generational talent.
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England soap opera: Bellingham & Tuchel's working relationship
There have been suggestions that Tuchel has not always been convinced by the Birmingham native and some of his on-field antics, but has there been an element of pantomime and soap opera to that debate - with England’s German tactician happy to play along before ultimately making a big decision that may have been set in stone for some time?
When that question was put to Mills, the former Three Lions defender - speaking on behalf of betTOM - told GOAL: “I think clearly there was some kind of personality clash between the two. That's happened on a couple of occasions.
“I think obviously Thomas Tuchel was trying to say that I'm the boss, I'm in charge, and rightly so. It's his prerogative to pick who he needs to pick and when. And I think it was maybe just a shot across the bows to everybody, I am the boss, I will pick who I want to pick, I will decide, and no matter who you are, what you are, how good you think you are, if I don't pick you as a player then you're going to have to get on with it and you're going to have to learn very, very quickly to get on with that.
“Obviously he is an outstanding player and he's also very, very young. I think we forget that at times. I think maybe some of the antics and outbursts that Thomas Tuchel didn't like previously, maybe they have had a conversation and it's a learning curve for everybody within that. And Jude will mature as he gets older and becomes more experienced. I think we do forget at times how young he is.”
Bellingham at his best when playing with passion
Bellingham could be considered the kind of character that needs a fuse to be lit in order to bring the best out of him, with the all-action playmaker at his best when harnessing a ‘me against the world’ mentality.
Mills added when asked if a man that will be working with Jose Mourinho at Santiago Bernabeu next season responds better to tough love than a comforting arm around the shoulder: “I think it’s a mix of both. He clearly likes the confidence and the belief that he's very important, and that's important to him.
“I guess he needs to feel loved within that. But I think ultimately he needs to keep his head down and put in performances like in the second half. We know what he can do. We know that he's that driving midfield player and he can make those runs and bursts into the box and can finish when given an opportunity.
“He just has to make sure his learning process from the last tournament and England games between that and his experiences at Real Madrid, that he's a real team player because this is what it's all about at this level. You have to be the ultimate team player and that's what you need in a squad that's going to be together for hopefully seven games or so.”
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England fixtures: Ghana next up at the 2026 World Cup
Bellingham should have done enough to retain his place in Tuchel’s starting XI when England return to action on Tuesday in a meeting with Ghana at Gillette Stadium - the home of the New England Patriots NFL franchise - in Boston.
If the Three Lions are to bring 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt to a close this summer, then they need talismanic performers to deliver on expectations and everybody - players, coaches and supporters - to be singing from the same hymn sheet.