Javier Aguirre returns to La Liga! Veteran manager takes charge of his seventh different Spanish club as he agrees Valencia deal

Valencia have reached an agreement with Aguirre as the new head coach of the first team. The appointment marks a swift return to club football for the man affectionately known as "El Vasco," who has built a reputation as one of the most reliable figures in Spanish football history. The club confirmed the terms of the deal in an official statement, noting that the Mexican coach joins until the end of the current season and the Club will have an option to extend his contract for one additional season. He will be tasked with steadying a ship that has been rocked by poor early-season form and significant changes in the boardroom.

The 67-year-old takes over a side currently sitting in next-to-last place in La Liga on four points from seven matches. This predicament led to the departure of former boss Carlos Corberan, who was relieved of his duties on September 14 after a disastrous opening month.







