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'I would turn away!' - Ivan Rakitic admits he still cannot watch highlights of Croatia's 2018 World Cup final heartbreak against France
Former midfielder revisits Moscow heartbreak
Rakitic has looked back on the painful memory of Croatia's 4-2 defeat to France in the 2018 World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Playing the full 90 minutes in midfield, he was an integral part of the Vatreni side that made history by reaching their first-ever final on the global stage. Yet despite a remarkable run featuring three consecutive knockout-stage comebacks, Rakitic admitted that falling short at the final hurdle left a deep scar he still refuses to revisit.
- AFP
'I haven't watched a single clip'
Speaking at a promotional 'Meet, Greet & Table Football' event in Seville ahead of Croatia's clash with Spain, the former Sevilla captain opened up about the lingering heartbreak. Acknowledging that the defeat remains too raw, Rakitic said, as quoted by Spanish outlet MARCA: "It was tough. To this day, I haven't watched a single clip of that final, and if you played it now, I'd turn away."
Underdog achievements bring immense pride
Despite the lingering regret of missing out on international football's biggest prize, Rakitic stressed that reaching the showpiece remained an extraordinary feat for a nation of fewer than four million people.
Reflecting on the widespread respect Croatia earned from the global football community, Rakitic added: "Ten minutes after losing it, we felt immense pride because Croatia isn't Spain; it's very small, with a population not even reaching four million, but we achieved something special: we even won over the hearts and respect of so many people in France.
"I received messages from all over the world, even though I would have much preferred to lift the trophy."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Nations League summit test awaits
Croatia now prepare to face Spain at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday night in their latest UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture. Slaven Bilic's side are targeting all three points to leapfrog La Roja at the top of the group after edging Czechia 2-1 in their opener. The stern encounter in Andalusia will test the Vatreni's mettle before they contest their two other fixtures during the remainder of this international window.
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