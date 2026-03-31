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‘Have a huge crush!’ - Why Santi Cazorla prefers Pedri to Lamine Yamal as Spain internationals star for Barcelona
Cazorla emulating Ronaldo by playing on at 41
Cazorla is - much like Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo - delaying retirement for as long as possible and is still turning out at the highest level after turning 41. He returned to his roots at Real Oviedo in 2023.
Following an outing against Barcelona earlier this season, Cazorla posted a picture and message on social media in which he aimed a “can you give me your shirt genius” request in the direction of Pedri.
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Why Cazorla is such a big fan of Barcelona star Pedri
The 23-year-old playmaker is cut from the same cloth as Spain national team icons such as Cazorla, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Pedri already has a Euros winners’ medal of his own, from 2024, and will be hoping to capture a global title this summer at the 2026 World Cup.
Quizzed on why he is such a big fan of the Tenerife native, Cazorla told Sport: “He’s already one of the best in the world, at that age. He’s a different kind of player, one we all enjoy every time he plays. I think Barcelona really misses him when Pedri isn’t there.
“They have some fantastic players in that position, but I think Pedri gives the team a different touch, and above all, he seems like a very, very down-to-earth, very normal guy, and I really like that. I think the more normal someone is, the better player they are. I have a huge crush on Pedri, and that’s why I asked him for his shirt.”
Pedri vs Yamal: Cazorla sides with fellow midfielder
While Pedri is a firm fan favourite at the Spotify Camp Nou, and with supporters around the world, his exploits can be overshadowed at times by those of 18-year-old colleague Yamal - who is now a serious Ballon d’Or contender.
Placing himself very much on Team Pedri, Cazorla said of siding with a man that plays in his position over one that thrills spectators on the flanks: “Because of the position he plays. It’s the position I’ve always played.
“I love watching Lamine, he’s a different and exceptional player in that position, but since I’ve played a bit in Pedri’s position, I have a bit more admiration for him for that reason, not for any other.”
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World Cup quest: Pedri and Yamal ready to star for Spain
Pedri and Yamal are currently with the Spain squad that is preparing for an international friendly clash with Egypt on Tuesday. Both are expected to figure prominently in the thoughts of Luis de la Fuente when plans for the 2026 World Cup are finalised.