How much is Falcone worth: his message to Roma, the transfer market and his openness to leaving

Following the 0-1 defeat at the Olimpico against Roma, Falcone spoke, once again expressing his love for the Giallorossi: “Yesterday I was calm; I thought I’d got over the nerves,” the goalkeeper told DAZN. “Today, though, I had butterflies in my stomach; I’ll always have a special feeling for this stadium. The Lecce fans know how much I support them and every time they wish me well in fulfilling my dream: they’re fantastic. It’s there and it always will be: for me, the dream of a lifetime is to play for Roma; not even Real Madrid can compare. But I have to earn it by doing well with Lecce.”



