'Helped us a lot' - Deco confirms Barcelona are 'happy' with Marcus Rashford as Man Utd eye permanent sale

Rashford has revitalised his career in Catalonia, and Deco has been quick to praise the United loanee’s professionalism and output. Despite facing stiff competition for places in Hansi Flick's attacking line, Rashford registered 14 goals across all competitions, including a memorable free-kick in El Clasico that became a highlight of the season.

"Marcus has helped us a lot because he came on loan, it is not easy to come on loan as a player like him because he is a top player. He helped us a lot because he had the responsibility to replace Raphinha, it is not easy but he did very well," Deco told BBC Sport. The former Portugal midfielder also noted how Rashford handled spells on the sidelines, stating: "Sometimes he [is] on the bench and it's not easy but he reacted very well and he did everything."