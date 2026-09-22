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'Unpleasant human being!' - Gary Lineker launches sensational tirade on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and labels Man Utd a 'shambles'
Ratcliffe's honeymoon period ends
Ratcliffe initially brought optimism to Old Trafford when he acquired a minority stake and assumed control of football operations in February 2024. However, that goodwill has rapidly deteriorated following a string of controversial off-field decisions and continued struggles on the pitch. Fan discontent recently boiled over during September's Manchester derby defeat, with protests directly targeting the club's ownership.
Supporters have grown deeply frustrated with mass staff redundancies, increased matchday ticket prices, and season-ticket relocations designed to expand hospitality seating. Furthermore, recent comments on immigration have prompted several fan groups to demand Ratcliffe's resignation, completely overshadowing his ambitious plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium.
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Lineker slams Ratcliffe
The turbulent situation at Old Trafford prompted stinging criticism from Lineker. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former England international took aim at the club's hierarchy. "I look at Man United and I see problems coming down from the top," he stated.
He then took a sarcastic swipe at the club's majority owners. "I must congratulate the Glazers on finding someone even worse than them that they can blame and getting him in there and getting all the stick: Jim Ratcliffe," Lineker continued. "I don’t think he’s a particularly pleasant human being and it’s a bit of a shambles of a football club the way it’s being run at the moment. So, well done to the Glazers on that one, deflecting everything away from them!"
Lineker also highlighted the systemic issues plaguing the Red Devils, pointing to crumbling infrastructure and a lack of sustainable progress. "It is a bit of a mess, that club. You've got a ground that's falling apart, all sorts of complaints about various things," he added. "The results, the inconsistency seems to be back. They have backed the manager many times and it’s not worked for them but there’s got to be something dripping down from the top."
A club in transition and turmoil
United's instability is sharply reflected in their managerial turnover, with Michael Carrick recently becoming the third permanent boss of the INEOS era. After Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim were both dismissed within a 15-month span, Carrick secured Champions League qualification as an interim manager before taking the full-time role this summer. However, a disappointing transfer window followed, with the club missing out on key targets Elliot Anderson and Matheus Fernandes.
The dysfunction is now threatening the club's academy pipeline. Highly-rated youth prospect JJ Gabriel has reportedly requested a transfer, with his family believing United have fallen too far behind European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City. Lineker touched on this exodus, noting: "They're losing young teenagers, it looks like that is going to happen."
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Pressure mounts during the international break
Manchester United head into the current international break languishing in 12th place, having collected a dismal five points from their opening five Premier League fixtures. Carrick faces an uphill battle to turn their domestic form around when club action resumes, all while navigating an increasingly toxic atmosphere at Old Trafford.
Ratcliffe previously warned in March that he would walk away if subjected to the same level of vitriol as the Glazer family. With results stalling, infrastructure debates raging, and fan protests intensifying, the INEOS chief is rapidly approaching a critical juncture in his tenure.
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