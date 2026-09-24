‘Need to play!’ - Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid as Roma and AC Milan prepare January bids for frustrated Endrick

Endrick's difficult situation in the Spanish capital has drawn fierce criticism from Brazil national team coach Ancelotti. The former Milan boss expressed severe frustration at the lack of opportunities given to South American starlets in Europe.

"The problem for Brazilian kids is they don’t improve because they don’t play regularly," Ancelotti explained to the press. "It happens to Endrick, but also talents like Estevao, they go to Europe at age 18 or 19 for big clubs and don’t find space.

"Without playing, they cannot develop. We have some very young and promising talents, and Endrick will become important for Brazil in future, but they need to play."