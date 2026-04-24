The match report immediately raised eyebrows. Sky and ARD therefore sought clarification from Hoeneß, hoping to shed light on the matter.

His game plan was simple: all-out attack. “I wanted to field as many players as possible who can score goals,” the VfB coach explained, justifying his four changes from the 2-4 loss at Bayern Munich. With Undav, Ermedin Demirović, Jamie Leweling, Chris Führich and Nikolas Nartey all starting, the plan looked sound on paper. Yet goal threats remained elusive for long spells. In the first half, the Swabians did not manage a noteworthy shot on Freiburg’s goal until the 40th minute. That attempt sparked a sustained period of pressure that should have yielded an equaliser and felt relentless.

Up to that point, Stuttgart’s xG read a paltry 0.07, a number that jumped just before the break and eventually climbed to 4.25. Poor finishing continued to frustrate Stuttgart until Undav finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, finishing a superb move initiated by substitute Bilal El Khannouss, who had been surprisingly left on the bench but was outstanding once introduced. Hoeneß’s substitutions proved decisive: Tomas and Badredine Bouanani, the latter providing the assist for the winner, both made immediate impacts.

At the back, he fielded an unusual back three of left-footers: Maximilian Mittelstädt at left-back, defensive anchor Jeff Chabot in the middle and Ramon Hendriks, deployed on the right. On the right, Leweling and Nartey combined, though their partnership occasionally looked unsettled.

After a frantic opening, Freiburg gradually grew into the game, and their set-piece prowess ultimately told. Maximilian Eggestein’s goal, assisted by a corner from Vincenzo Grifo, was preceded by a disastrous back pass from Angelo Stiller deep in Stuttgart’s half.