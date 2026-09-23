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David Alaba set for shock Serie A move as former Real Madrid star reaches agreement with Udinese
Alaba edges closer to Serie A switch
Experienced defender Alaba is firmly on the verge of a brand-new challenge in Italian football. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old has reached an agreement to join Serie A outfit Udinese.
The former Madrid and Bayern Munich star is currently without a club. His lucrative contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired at the end of June, allowing him to explore his options and negotiate freely with potential suitors across Europe.
A move to Udinese would mark a surprising yet exciting new chapter in the Austrian's glittering career. The versatile defender boasts a wealth of elite experience and will immediately boost the team's defensive ranks.
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Romano confirms formal steps are underway
Romano broke the news regarding the impending transfer on X. He reported that Alaba has already struck a verbal agreement with the Udinese hierarchy, setting the wheels in motion for the move.
He noted that both parties are now incredibly close to completely finalising the deal. Following productive discussions, the focus has quickly shifted towards completing the necessary administrative work to seal the transfer.
Romano explained that Udinese and Alaba will now proceed with the required "formal steps" before putting pen to paper. Once these final contractual details are ironed out, the free transfer will be officially announced to the public.
Adding elite pedigree to Udinese
Alaba brings an incredible winning mentality and immense pedigree to his prospective new club. Over the course of his illustrious career, the veteran has won the Champions League four times and lifted the German Bundesliga trophy on ten separate occasions.
The Austria international enjoyed a highly successful stint with Real Madrid, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 132 appearances across all competitions. However, he featured just 16 times for Los Blancos last season before officially departing the Spanish capital.
Earlier in the summer, widespread reports indicated that the veteran free agent had been offered to several top Italian sides. Heavyweights such as Inter, Milan, and Juventus were all seemingly given the chance to sign him before Udinese boldly stepped in.
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Preparing for an immediate Italian impact
Because Alaba is currently a free agent, he is entirely unrestricted by standard transfer window deadlines. This crucial factor means he can immediately join Udinese and be registered for Serie A action as soon as the deal is signed.
Udinese supporters will now be waiting eagerly for official confirmation of this incredibly surprising transfer. Once the final paperwork is officially signed, Alaba will pull on the famous black and white shirt and begin his Italian adventure.
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