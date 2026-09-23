Bukayo Saka sends 'insane' message to Arsenal record-breaker Max Dowman as wonderkid nears senior England call-up

Saka has expressed his amazement at the rapid rise of Arsenal teenager Dowman, sending a powerful message to the young prospect. The 16-year-old wonderkid has burst onto the scene in north London, turning heads across Europe with a string of historic milestones.

Mikel Arteta is carefully integrating Dowman into the Gunners' first-team setup. The young talent has proven himself to be a player with extraordinary potential, including a brilliant performance where he scored two goals in Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.