Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Vinicius Junior Arsenal crest 2026Getty/GOAL
Adhe Makayasa

Arsenal assistant Miguel Molina confirms Vinicius Junior's name was 'on the table' during summer window

Transfers
Vinicius Junior
M. Arteta
Arsenal
Premier League
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Arsenal assistant coach Miguel Molina has revealed that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was an active transfer target at Emirates Stadium during the summer window. Mikel Arteta's coaching staff held internal discussions regarding an ambitious swoop for the Brazilian winger before the marquee recruit opted to commit his long-term future to Spain.

  • Arsenal explored blockbuster target

    The Gunners' coaching staff weighed up a sensational move to bring Vinicius to north London during the summer 2026 transfer window. Arsenal's concrete interest ultimately failed to materialise after the Brazilian star opted to commit his future to Santiago Bernabeu until 2032. The surprising revelation was disclosed directly by Arteta's right-hand man when shedding light on the club's squad-planning discussions.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1057123442.jpgSportimage

    Spanish coach confirms Madrid discussions

    Appearing on Spanish radio show La Tribu, Molina was questioned directly by journalist Pablo Villa regarding the transfer speculation linking the north London outfit with the Brazilian forward. Pressed on whether Arsenal's coaching staff discussed Vinicius, the 33-year-old assistant coach answered plainly: "Yes, of course. Obviously, I can't ignore reality, but it was a name that was on the table, yes."

  • Assistant praises Arteta demanding leadership

    While Arsenal's transfer targets dominated the headlines, the former Atletico Madrid staff member also reflected on the demanding environment Arteta continues to cultivate. Touching upon the manager's fierce daily routine, Molina remarked: "He's the first to arrive and the last to leave. He's very intense, a super demanding guy."

    Stressing the wider ripple effect across London Colney, he continued: "His best quality is that he's able to bring out the best in the people around him, both the players and the staff, because ultimately he's the greatest example of hard work and quality in that work."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP

    Spanish giants face testing schedule

    Sitting fourth in the table with 15 points, Madrid return from the international break aiming to climb the Liga standings when they host Villarreal on October 10. Jose Mourinho's side then head straight to the Italian capital for a Champions League showdown against Serie A leaders Roma. Navigating that demanding schedule will test their attacking resolve as they pursue silverware both at home and abroad.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL