Alvaro Morata calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'the best of all time' & reveals 'spectacular' gifts CR7 gave team-mates at Real Madrid

Speaking about his early years at Real Madrid, Morata highlighted Ronaldo's generosity towards younger players. Morata also admitted he initially struggled with the level of expectation Ronaldo demanded from those around him during Real Madrid's fierce rivalry with Barcelona.

"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping," Morata said." He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular.

"The first phase was not the same as the second. In the first, I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes. There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench or who wants to show off shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium."

He added: "It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment."