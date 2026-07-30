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Tom Hindle

Is Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez the biggest signing in USL history? Ranking seven star arrivals, from Didier Drogba to Tim Howard

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Hernandez joins a list of legendary players who have joined USL. GOAL ranks the top players to join the American league.

Let's talk about the big names.

USL transfer business can be a funny thing. This is no longer a backwater sort of league, but, historically at least, it has not been associated with too many big-name signings. Players, typically, don't come to the USL if they want to make tons of cash.

However, it certainly has an appeal. USL is authentic. It is unpredictable and can be a bit hipster. In its best version, the league is also immense fun. Atletico Dallas's signing of Chicharito is proof of that very fact.

Fans can question his decision to join the USL or, as one reporter strangely did, question his football skill. But none of that matters. Chicharito in USL is fun. But who else has made a similar high-caliber move to the USL over the years?

GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest signings in USL history...

  • Shaun Wright PhillipsGetty

    Shaun Wright-Phillips, Phoenix Rising

    Alright, so Shaun Wright-Phillips might be the "other" Wright-Phillips, at least in the lineage of American soccer. But after a middling stint with his brother, Bradley, at the New York Red Bulls, Phoenix offered something of a lifeline. Wright-Phillips was 35, and needed somewhere to see out his remaining years.

    His time in USL was a little mixed, but he still managed 27 appearances and three goals for the Rising. Not a bad stint for a Premier League winner whose legs had supposedly gone.

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  • Eric WynaldaGetty

    Eric Wynalda, Charleston Battery

    What this could have been. Wynalda is, by any measure, a USMNT legend. He was a part of the class of 1994, and, upon his retrirement from the U.S.'s national setup, was the program's all-time leading goalscorer. He played in three World Cups, and had a fine club career in both Germany and Europe.

    He arrived at the Charleston Battery in 2002 after seeing negotiations with the LA Galaxy fall through. The USL side handed him a $75,000 contract, forming what could have been a deadly tandem with reigning MVP Paul Conway. But Wynalda tore his ACL in preseason, and never appeared in an official USL fixture.

  • Joe ColeGetty

    Joe Cole, Tampa Bay Rowdies

    This one is a little complicated when it comes to the USL aspect. When Cole signed for the Tampa Bay Rowdies as a 34-year-old, the legacy franchise still played in the NASL. He penned a two-year deal, with a club option for a third. Meanwhile, in the background, it became clear that the Rowdies would switch to the USL. At the time, the Rowdies had clear goals to someday become an MLS franchise. After all, they were one of the biggest NASL sides back in the day - and Cole was an international name on par with the types of players the club had signed in the 1970s.

    Still, the league didn't really matter for Cole; he was an impact player. He finished the USL iteration of his Rowdies career with 48 appearances and spent the 2018 season as a player-assistant manager.

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  • RomarioGetty

    Romario, Miami FC

    Now this is a weird one. Romario was 40 when he signed for Miami FC. By then, it was a surprise to see him play football at all. He had retired from Brazil duty, and, despite bagging 22 goals in the Brazilian Serie A in 2005, there didn't seem to be much of a reason for the 1994 World Cup winner to keep going.

    Yet Miami FC brought him in - largely thanks to their Brazilian ownership. Romario responded well by scoring 19 goals and helping Miami FC to their first USL-1 playoff appearance. It's worth noting that he was not the first star to play his football in South Florida - George Best, Gordon Banks and Gerd Muller all played for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the original NASL. Still, this was a massive one.

  • Tim HowardGetty

    Tim Howard, Memphis 901

    Tim Howard had technically retired in 2019 when he agreed to become the sporting director of struggling USL club Memphis 901 - which he also part-owned. Just eight days had passed between the conclusion of his final MLS contract with Colorado Rapids and the announcement that he would learn on the job in Memphis' front office.

    Howard had his work cut out for him. When he took the job, Memphis had just nine players under contract. They didn't have a goalkeeper. So, the USMNT legend simply filled the role for a handful of games.

  • Didier Drogba Phoenix RisingGetty

    Didier Drogba, Phoenix Rising

    Drogba's move wasn't too dissimilar from Howard's. He could have retired after his contract with Montreal expired following the 2016 MLS playoffs. A move to Brazil was possible, but he turned it down. Instead, he became a player-owner with Phoenix Rising in the USL. At the time, Phoenix had MLS ambitions, and Drogba's backing as an owner was seen as a boost to their chances. The playing side was really a bonus. Still, there was enough football left in his legs for him to score 13 goals in 21 appearances.

    And besides, just look at that first goal. Vintage Drogba.



  • imago-sport-28568441.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Chicharito, Atletico Dallas

    Is Chicharito more of a legend than a few of the players on this list? Certainly not. But what he might mean to the area he will soon play in is hard to understate. Atletico Dallas have positioned themselves as the street-based response to FC Dallas' more corporate disposition. They cater to local fans, they insist, and a large Latino population. Well, how about you sign the most notable star in Mexican soccer over the last 15 years?

    Chicharito hasn't played since December 2025, but he is out to prove he can still make an impact. Atletico Dallas won't play a game until 2027, but they have handed Chicharito a two-year contract with an option for a third. That's one way to sell a few shirts...