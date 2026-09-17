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Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and Zavier Gozo highlight new-look 28-man USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies
- Anadolu Agency
What happened
On Thursday, Pochettino announced his 28-man squad for upcoming matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, which serve as the team's first games of the 2030 World Cup cycle.
Those games will certainly be a fresh start for the U.S., with the average age of the 28-man squad coming in at 22 years and nine months, over four years younger than this past summer's World Cup squad. There are also 13 uncapped players at an average age of 19 years and six months as Pochettino puts an increased focus on both the future of the senior team and the U-23 Olympic group.
Meanwhile, the squad also features some familiar faces, too. Two-time World Cup veterans Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest and Gio Reyna are back in the team, as is Yunus Musah, who is in the squad for the first time since March 2025.
- Getty Images
Squad in full with caps
GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 19/0), Diego Kochen (Lyngby Boldklub/DEN; 0/0), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; 0/0)
DEFENDERS (10): George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion FC/ENG; 1/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 44/3), Alex Freeman (Villarreal/ESP; 22/3), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; 0/0), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 40/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 58/5), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 41/3), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 10/1), Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union; 0/0)
MIDFIELDERS (9): Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth/ENG; 58/2), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 0/0), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough/ENG; 18/2), Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace/ENG; 0/0), Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York; 0/0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 47/1), Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution; 0/0), Gio Reyna (RC Strasbourg Alsace/FRA; 43/10), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 35/5)
FORWARDS (5): Cole Campbell (SV Elversberg/GER; 0/0), Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; 0/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 42/13), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0)
- (C)Getty Images
What Pochettino said
"This is the beginning of a fresh start for everyone and we are excited in these first matches to bring a group of experienced players along with some young talents who have great potential,” Pochettino said. “It will be important that they all understand our culture, our way of working, and of course the principles of how we want to play. Most importantly, they must show the commitment to representing the country in the way our fans deserve.”
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What comes next?
The new FIFA international break format will see the USMNT play four games, not the usual two. Up first are clashes with South American sides Peru and Chile, which will be on Sept. 26 in Orlando and Sept. 29 in St. Louis, respectively. Then the U.S. will face CONCACAF rivals Mexico on October 3 in Glendale, Arizona, and Canada on Oct. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
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