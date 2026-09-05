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Copa Sudamericana
Copa Sudamericana Overview
Copa Sudamericana, fixtures & results
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Monday, September 14
Tuesday, September 15
Wednesday, September 16
Monday, October 12
Tuesday, October 13
Monday, October 19
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|12
|2
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|2
|12
|10
|3
|Freiburg
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|10
|4
|Augsburg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|7
|5
|Bayer Leverkusen
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|7