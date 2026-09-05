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Copa Sudamericana

Copa Sudamericana Overview

Santos v Macara - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026

Neymar slams Santos fans and tells booing supporters to 'stay home'

Santos star Neymar lashed out at "negative" home supporters after being booed during Thursday's 2-1 Copa Sudamericana comeback victory against Macara at Vila Belmiro. Despite registering two assists to complete a hard-fought round-of-16 first-leg win, the former Brazilian international urged critical fans with pessimistic attitudes to "stay home" instead.

NeymarSantos FC
Neymar

'I gave my blood' - Neymar confirms Brazil retirement

Neymar has officially confirmed his retirement from the Brazil national team following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign under Carlo Ancelotti. The Santos superstar also took the opportunity to hit back at recent media reports claiming he has been "bullying" younger team-mates in the Vila Belmiro dressing room.

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Copa Sudamericana, fixtures & results

Monday, September 14
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
1
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
1
FT
agg 1 - 2
Tuesday, September 15
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
4
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
agg 4 - 4
pen 3 - 1
Wednesday, September 16
Montevideo City Torque badge
Montevideo City Torque
CAT
3
Cienciano badge
Cienciano
CIE
0
FT
agg 3 - 2
Monday, October 12
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
Tuesday, October 13
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
Montevideo City Torque badge
Montevideo City Torque
CAT
Monday, October 19
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund440092712
W
W
W
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich43101421210
W
W
D
W
3Freiburg crestFreiburg4310123910
D
W
W
W
4Augsburg crestAugsburg421111657
L
D
W
W
5Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen421110557
W
D
W
L
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