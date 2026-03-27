Where to watch Panama today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Built on a foundation of heart and national pride, Panama men's national team have been one of the rising forces in soccer over the past decade.

Their qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was a defining moment and Panama continue to compete with the elite teams of the CONCACAF region.

Backed by one of most spirited fanbases in the Americas, you too can follow Panama on their journey. Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Panama TV schedule

Where to watch Panama for free

International soccer games, including those involving Panama, are regularly shown on channels that are available on streaming platforms that offer free trials of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials and offer access to channels like ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS Sports Network, ViX and Fubo Sports Network, all of which regularly show live international soccer.

Our recommendation, however, is Paramount+. The official CBS streaming service offers a free seven day trial and is the most consistent broadcaster of Panama and other CONCACAF soccer games.

Where to watch Panama with Spanish commentary

Panama soccer games are available with Spanish commentary on a number of channels including CBS Sports Golazo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Where to watch Panama worldwide

Supporters of Panama men's national soccer team are all over the world. If you are among them, you can generally find them on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Panama soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Panama Medcom GO International Facebook Live, YouTube

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next upcoming Panama soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports